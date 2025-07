Dogz (DOGZ) Impormasyon

The dogz was named because it wanted to spread its influence to the universe.

Decentralization, no borders, security, anonymity, convenience, etc.

In addition to these advantages, Dogz have enhanced and added new ones, such as algorithm upgrades, exclusive ownership, no hidden costs, and fast landing of applications.

Opisyal na Website: http://www.dogz.vip/