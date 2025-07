Dogs Rock (DOGSROCK) Impormasyon

Dogs Rock is a meme project on the Binance Smart Chain platform, inspired by a Tweet by billionaire Elon Musk. DogsRock deducts 10% of each transaction: 2% for marketing, 2% to reward holders, 6% for buyback to help stabilize prices.

Opisyal na Website: https://dogsrock.xyz Puting papel: https://dogsrock.xyz/dogsrockwpv1.pdf