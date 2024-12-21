district0x Presyo (DNT)
Ang live na presyo ng district0x (DNT) ngayon ay 0.050307 USD. Mayroon itong kasalukuyang market cap ng $ 37.85M USD. Ang presyo ng DNT na ipinagpalit sa USD ay ina-update real-time.
Pangunahing pagganap ng merkado ng district0x:
- 24-oras na dami ng kalakalan ay $ 1.17M USD
- Pagbabago ng presyo ng district0x sa loob ng araw ay +2.87%
- Mayroon itong circulating supply na 751.22M USD
Kumuha ng real-time na mga update sa presyo ng DNT na ipinagpalit sa presyo ng USD sa MEXC. Manatiling may kalaman sa pinakabagong data at pagsusuri sa merkado. Ito ay mahalaga para sa paggawa ng matalinong mga desisyon sa pangangalakal sa mabilis na merkado ng cryptocurrency. Ang MEXC ay ang iyong go-to platform para sa tumpak na impormasyon sa presyo ng DNT.
Sa araw na ito, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng district0x na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ +0.00140234.
Sa nakalipas na 30 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng district0x na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ -0.0042434105.
Sa nakalipas na 60 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng district0x na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ +0.0226794772.
Sa nakalipas na 90 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng district0x na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ +0.01206454645531662.
|Panahon
|Palitan (USD)
|Palitan (%)
|Ngayong araw
|$ +0.00140234
|+2.87%
|30 Araw
|$ -0.0042434105
|-8.43%
|60 Araw
|$ +0.0226794772
|+45.08%
|90 Araw
|$ +0.01206454645531662
|+31.55%
Tuklasin ang pinakabagong pagsusuri ng presyo ng district0x: 24h Mababa & Mataas, ATH at araw-araw na mga pagbabago:
+0.97%
+2.87%
-14.38%
Sumisid sa mga istatistika ng merkado: market cap, 24h volume, at supply:
The district0x network is a collective of decentralized and autonomous marketplaces and communities, also known as districts. These districts are built upon a decentralized and distributed open-source framework, the d0xINFRA network, which is powered by Ethereum smart contracts. The district0x network aims at creating a friction-free, virtual economy where the users will be able to make buying and selling decisions, complete transactions, and even rank their peers with just one simple click. District0x aims to develop a flexible, and free market with advanced entrepreneurial concepts. The District0x infrastructure has a very neat concept with some well-outlined features, such as the staking interface. A staking interface is put in place that allows DNT holders to have open control over the districts through an Aragon governance layer for all markets that come online. Post creation of a district, an Aragon entity will also be created that people can use to interact with this staking mechanism. After staking a user will receive voting rights in that district. Using the creation interface, one can remove central power structures from any marketplace without the additional need for development or programming skills. It can be described as the WordPress of dApps where the districts being launched are like wordpress templates and the auxiliary modules are WordPress plugins for extended functionality. While it is very difficult to buy lesser known cryptocurrencies using fiat currencies (dollars, euros) directly from crypto-exchanges, district0x or DNT can be easily purchased from various exchanges using Ethereum or Bitcoin as the base cryptocoin. Binance is one of the popular exchange platforms that can help trade Bitcoin or Ethereum for District0x. One can use various wallets like myetherwallet.com to store the district0x (DNT) coins. Coinbase, Blockchain, Exodus, Trezor Hardware Wallet are also wallets that supports district0x. District0x, differs from most coins in its underlying concept and the architecture it is built on. The concept of interconnected districts and marketplaces promises a novel structure to the modern economies. What a lot of users are missing out on is the fact that it is a staking mechanism and not just a voting token. Staking is basically the process of mining the PoS (proof of stake) coins. Early investors will be able to lock their tokens to a specific district on the network, thus being able to participate in its governance later. DNT tokens can be staked in districts, thus they not only give voting power and privileges within that district but also provide district-specific tokens depending on when the investor had started trading. For example, early investors of the PoS token will be able to make decisions about the distribution of profits among stakeholders, the intricacies of the business model etc. DNT can basically be considered as a dynamic stock in the future district0x ecosystem. By joining the district0x, the user receives district0x coins. They allow the owner to exercise the right to vote for district proposals and make decisions within certain districts. This includes, for example, voting on proposals concerning the future of a particular district or setting fees. The scope of shareholders’ rights is outlined in the bylaws and varies according to the specific scope and purpose of each district. District0x platform users can interact with the functions and services provided by each district. Users can also freely create their own districts. For example, on Ethlance, the first district in the District0x network, users can post job offers or search for new jobs.
Ang MEXC ay ang nangungunang cryptocurrency exchange na pinagkakatiwalaan ng mahigit 10 milyong user sa buong mundo. Kilala ito bilang palitan na may pinakamalawak na seleksyon ng token, pinakamabilis na paglilista ng token, at pinakamababang bayarin sa pangangalakal sa merkado. Sumali sa MEXC ngayon para maranasan ang top-tier liquidity at ang pinaka-competitive na bayarin sa merkado!
Ang mga presyo ng Cryptocurrency ay napapailalim sa mataas na panganib sa merkado at pagbabago ng presyo. Dapat kang mamuhunan sa mga proyekto at produkto na pamilyar sa iyo at kung saan mo naiintindihan ang mga panganib na kasangkot. Dapat mong maingat na isaalang-alang ang iyong karanasan sa pamumuhunan, sitwasyon pinansyal, mga layunin sa pamumuhunan at tolerance sa panganib at kumunsulta sa isang independiyenteng financial adviser bago gumawa ng anumang pamumuhunan. Ang materyal na ito ay hindi dapat ituring bilang payo sa pinansyal. Ang nakaraang performance ay hindi isang maaasahang tagapagpahiwatig ng performance sa hinaharap. Ang halaga ng iyong pamumuhunan ay maaaring bumaba pati na rin tumaas, at maaaring hindi mo mabawi ang halaga na iyong namuhunan. Ikaw ang tanging responsable para sa iyong mga desisyon sa pamumuhunan. Ang MEXC ay hindi mananagot para sa anumang pagkalugi na maaari mong matamo. Para sa higit pang impormasyon, mangyaring mag-refer sa aming Mga Tuntunin sa Paggamit at Babala sa Panganib. Pakitandaan din na ang data na nauugnay sa nabanggit na cryptocurrency na ipinakita dito (gaya ng kasalukuyang live na presyo) ay batay sa mga third party sources. Ang mga ito ay iniharap sa iyo sa isang “as is” na batayan at para sa impormasyon lamang, nang walang representasyon o warranty ng anumang uri. Ang mga link na ibinigay sa mga third-party na site ay wala rin sa ilalim ng kontrol ng MEXC. Ang MEXC ay walang pananagutan para sa pagiging reliable at accuracy ng naturang mga third-party na site at ang kanilang mga nilalaman.
|1 DNT ipinagpalit sa AUD
A$0.07998813
|1 DNT ipinagpalit sa GBP
￡0.03974253
|1 DNT ipinagpalit sa EUR
€0.04779165
|1 DNT ipinagpalit sa USD
$0.050307
|1 DNT ipinagpalit sa MYR
RM0.2263815
|1 DNT ipinagpalit sa TRY
₺1.77030333
|1 DNT ipinagpalit sa JPY
¥7.87002708
|1 DNT ipinagpalit sa RUB
₽5.17860258
|1 DNT ipinagpalit sa INR
₹4.27307658
|1 DNT ipinagpalit sa IDR
Rp811.40311221
|1 DNT ipinagpalit sa PHP
₱2.95956081
|1 DNT ipinagpalit sa EGP
￡E.2.55962016
|1 DNT ipinagpalit sa BRL
R$0.30586656
|1 DNT ipinagpalit sa CAD
C$0.07193901
|1 DNT ipinagpalit sa BDT
৳6.00967422
|1 DNT ipinagpalit sa NGN
₦77.99496666
|1 DNT ipinagpalit sa UAH
₴2.10886944
|1 DNT ipinagpalit sa VES
Bs2.565657
|1 DNT ipinagpalit sa PKR
Rs13.99741968
|1 DNT ipinagpalit sa KZT
₸26.40765351
|1 DNT ipinagpalit sa THB
฿1.7204994
|1 DNT ipinagpalit sa TWD
NT$1.64151741
|1 DNT ipinagpalit sa CHF
Fr0.04477323
|1 DNT ipinagpalit sa HKD
HK$0.39088539
|1 DNT ipinagpalit sa MAD
.د.م0.50608842