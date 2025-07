Dinero Staked ETH (PXETH) Impormasyon

Pirex ETH is an Ether liquid staking token built on top of the Redacted DAO’s Pirex platform and forms the foundation of the Dinero protocol. It is a two-token system built around ETH staking, consisting of pxETH and apxETH.

Opisyal na Website: https://dineroismoney.com/ Puting papel: https://dineroismoney.com/whitepaper