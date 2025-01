Ano ang DigiMetaverse (DGMV)

We see how digital lives are becoming more significant, especially with the Metaverse upoin us. We need to act now and bring this opportunity for freedom and security to life for the people who need it most. Our three elements – DigiThree, DigiLife and DigiWare & DigiAcademy – allow us to focus on the diverse needs of enterprises, consumers and developers, bringing bespoke solutions designed to protect and elevate each audience into the digital future. Among our core team and advisors are some of the pioneers of DigiByte and ThreeFold – open source technologies that form a founding layer of the DigiCorp services. Our partnership with ThreeFold and use of DigiByte blockchain technology means we can draw on expertise, support and advice from developers within the ThreeFold and DigiByte communities – so you can always count on services backed by industry-leading insight

Ang MEXC ay ang nangungunang cryptocurrency exchange na pinagkakatiwalaan ng mahigit 10 milyong user sa buong mundo. Kilala ito bilang palitan na may pinakamalawak na seleksyon ng token, pinakamabilis na paglilista ng token, at pinakamababang bayarin sa pangangalakal sa merkado. Sumali sa MEXC ngayon para maranasan ang top-tier liquidity at ang pinaka-competitive na bayarin sa merkado!

DigiMetaverse (DGMV) Resource Opisyal na Website