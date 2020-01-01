dFund (DFND) Tokenomics
dFund (DFND) Impormasyon
dFund is a project that aims to build an all-encompassing platform combining advanced DeFi smart-contract-powered features including decentralized hedge funds, direct p2p lending, credit scores, DAO governance and a secondary marketplace for synthetic assets into one easy to use platform. Every user on the platform will be able to start their own decentralized hedge fund, or invest in one, and decentralized hedge funds on the platform will be ranked by their performance (roi), so people can make informed decisions. The founder of the decentralized hedge fund can only swap / trade with user funds, while withdrawals and payouts are automated by smart contracts, therefore eliminating the possibility of scam or pyramid schemes. The platform will also enable users to participate in direct p2p lending, where every user sets the loan amount, interest rate, loan duration, and collateral requirement, which can be even under or over 100% allowing for under and over collateralized loans. Every borrower on the platform will have a credit rating, and lenders can set the minimum credit rating required to take the loan, and even set different collateral requirements and interest rates for users with different credit ratings. If someone never got liquidated on their loan aka never defaulted and always paid back the loan amount + interest on time, they will have a very high credit rating, while users who get liquidated / default many times will see their credit rating slip down. Credit rating can be improved or worsened over time. The platform will also have a secondary marketplace for synthetic assets where users can buy and sell the loans, therefore allowing lenders to exit their positions and delegate the risk and waiting time to other users. So for example, if a user is lending a loan with a 10% interest rate, but they need money / liquidity urgently or they simply don’t want to wait until the end of the loan duration, they can instead decide to sell their loan, and maybe someone will buy it for 4% instantly, which would mean a 6% profit for them after they receive the original 10% interest at the end of the loan’s duration, which is beneficial for both a buyer and the seller. For the seller (the original lender), they don’t have to wait and they are getting a smaller profit with no risk, and for the buyer of the loan, they are receiving a higher profit for waiting until the end of the loan’s duration. This is in many ways similar to real life bond market.
dFund (DFND) Tokenomics at Pagsusuri ng Presyo
Galugarin ang mga pangunahing tokenomics at datos ng presyo para sa dFund (DFND), kasama ang market cap, mga detalye ng supply, FDV, at kasaysayan ng presyo. Unawain ang kasalukuyang halaga at posisyon sa merkado ng token sa isang sulyap.
dFund (DFND) Tokenomics: Ipinaliwanag ang Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Mga Kaso ng Paggamit
Ang pag-unawa sa mga tokenomics ng dFund (DFND) ay mahalaga para sa pagsusuri ng pangmatagalang halaga, pagpapanatili, at potensyal nito.
Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Paano Sila Kinakalkula:
Kabuuang Supply:
Ang maximum na bilang ng mga DFND token na nagawa na o kailanman ay gagawin.
Circulating Supply:
Ang bilang ng mga token na kasalukuyang magagamit sa merkado at sa mga pampublikong kamay.
Max na Supply:
Ang hard cap sa kung ilang DFND token ang maaaring umiral sa kabuuan.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Kinakalkula bilang kasalukuyang presyo × max na supply, na nagbibigay ng projection ng kabuuang market cap kung ang lahat ng mga token ay nasa sirkulasyon.
Rate ng Inflation:
Sinasalamin kung gaano kabilis ang mga bagong token na ipinakilala, na nakakaapekto sa kakulangan at pangmatagalang paggalaw ng presyo.
Bakit Mahalaga ang Mga Sukat na Ito para sa mga Mangangalakal?
Mataas na circulating supply = mas mataas na liquidity.
Limitado max na supply + mababang inflation = potensyal para sa pangmatagalang pagtaas ng presyo.
Transparent na pamamahagi ng token = mas mahusay na tiwala sa proyekto at mas mababang panganib ng sentralisadong kontrol.
Mataas na FDV na may mababang kasalukuyang market cap = posibleng mga signal ng labis na pagpapahalaga.
Ngayong naiintindihan mo na ang tokenomics ni DFND, galugarin ang live na presyo ng DFND token!
