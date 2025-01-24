DEXAI Presyo (DEXAI)
Ang live na presyo ng DEXAI (DEXAI) ngayon ay 0.00046659 USD. Mayroon itong kasalukuyang market cap ng $ 416.19K USD. Ang presyo ng DEXAI na ipinagpalit sa USD ay ina-update real-time.
Pangunahing pagganap ng merkado ng DEXAI:
- 24-oras na dami ng kalakalan ay $ 1.35M USD
- Pagbabago ng presyo ng DEXAI sa loob ng araw ay +190.17%
- Mayroon itong circulating supply na 1.00B USD
Kumuha ng real-time na mga update sa presyo ng DEXAI na ipinagpalit sa presyo ng USD sa MEXC. Manatiling may kalaman sa pinakabagong data at pagsusuri sa merkado. Ito ay mahalaga para sa paggawa ng matalinong mga desisyon sa pangangalakal sa mabilis na merkado ng cryptocurrency. Ang MEXC ay ang iyong go-to platform para sa tumpak na impormasyon sa presyo ng DEXAI.
Sa araw na ito, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng DEXAI na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ +0.00030579.
Sa nakalipas na 30 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng DEXAI na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ 0.
Sa nakalipas na 60 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng DEXAI na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ 0.
Sa nakalipas na 90 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng DEXAI na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ 0.
|Panahon
|Palitan (USD)
|Palitan (%)
|Ngayong araw
|$ +0.00030579
|+190.17%
|30 Araw
|$ 0
|--
|60 Araw
|$ 0
|--
|90 Araw
|$ 0
|--
Tuklasin ang pinakabagong pagsusuri ng presyo ng DEXAI: 24h Mababa & Mataas, ATH at araw-araw na mga pagbabago:
-32.19%
+190.17%
--
Sumisid sa mga istatistika ng merkado: market cap, 24h volume, at supply:
DexAI: DeFAI & Intent-Based AI Agent Integration in Crypto Introduction The DexAI project represents a groundbreaking initiative at the intersection of the Intent sector and Decentralized Finance powered by Artificial Intelligence (DeFAI). By leveraging intent-based solutions, DexAI aims to revolutionize how users interact with financial platforms, automating decision-making and execution through an advanced AI Agent framework. DexAI positions itself as a next-generation innovation, unlocking unprecedented efficiencies and opportunities in the crypto market. What is the Intent Sector in Crypto? The Intent sector in crypto refers to platforms and technologies that enable users to express their financial intents or goals, which are then executed automatically by intelligent systems. These intents can include trading strategies, portfolio adjustments, or specific transaction goals, all driven by smart contracts and AI algorithms. Key attributes of the Intent sector include: Efficiency: Simplifies complex financial tasks by automating execution. Customization: Tailors services based on individual user intents. Security: Ensures transparency and reliability through blockchain-backed operations. What is DexAI? DexAI is a unique integration of the Intent sector with DeFAI principles, built on an AI Agent foundation. This intelligent agent is designed to understand user intents, process real-time data, and execute actions autonomously across diverse DeFi platforms. DexAI not only simplifies access to financial tools but also optimizes performance for both novice and professional users. Core Features of DexAI 1. Intent Recognition and Automation DexAI’s AI Agent identifies and processes user intents, transforming them into executable actions. Supports intents such as arbitrage, liquidity provision, staking, or trading. Offers a seamless, intuitive interface to express financial goals. 2. Pair-Specific Indicator Development DexAI dynamically generates indicators tailored to specific trading pairs in seconds, providing users with actionable insights. AI-driven analytics adapt to market conditions. Maximizes accuracy and relevance for traders. 3. Real-Time Decision-Making The AI Agent evaluates live market data, optimizing decisions based on pre-set intents and conditions. Executes trades, adjusts portfolios, or recommends strategies in real-time. Minimizes risks through predictive modeling and anomaly detection. 4. Cross-Platform Compatibility DexAI integrates seamlessly with multiple DeFi platforms, ensuring a holistic experience. Enables intent execution across decentralized exchanges, liquidity pools, and staking platforms. Ensures interoperability with major blockchains like Ethereum, Solana, and Binance Smart Chain. 5. Enhanced Security and Transparency DexAI employs blockchain technology to secure user data and ensure accountability. Transactions and executions are recorded immutably. Users retain full control over their assets and intents. The Potential of DexAI DexAI is not just a tool but a transformative force in the crypto space. By merging the Intent sector with DeFAI, it creates a synergistic environment for innovation and growth: Democratizing Finance: Makes sophisticated tools accessible to all users, regardless of expertise. Increasing Efficiency: Automates repetitive tasks and optimizes outcomes. Fostering Innovation: Encourages the development of custom strategies and solutions. Conclusion DexAI marks the next evolutionary step in crypto, blending the power of AI-driven agents with the flexibility and innovation of the Intent sector and DeFAI. This integration promises to redefine how users interact with financial ecosystems, offering unmatched efficiency, customization, and security. As DexAI pioneers this revolutionary approach, it sets a new benchmark for intelligent automation in decentralized finance, empowering users to achieve their financial goals seamlessly and effectively.
|1 DEXAI ipinagpalit sa AUD
A$0.0007372122
|1 DEXAI ipinagpalit sa GBP
￡0.000373272
|1 DEXAI ipinagpalit sa EUR
€0.0004432605
|1 DEXAI ipinagpalit sa USD
$0.00046659
|1 DEXAI ipinagpalit sa MYR
RM0.0020436642
|1 DEXAI ipinagpalit sa TRY
₺0.016657263
|1 DEXAI ipinagpalit sa JPY
¥0.0724847565
|1 DEXAI ipinagpalit sa RUB
₽0.0465983433
|1 DEXAI ipinagpalit sa INR
₹0.0402573852
|1 DEXAI ipinagpalit sa IDR
Rp7.5256441077
|1 DEXAI ipinagpalit sa PHP
₱0.0272441901
|1 DEXAI ipinagpalit sa EGP
￡E.0.0234648111
|1 DEXAI ipinagpalit sa BRL
R$0.0027622128
|1 DEXAI ipinagpalit sa CAD
C$0.0006672237
|1 DEXAI ipinagpalit sa BDT
৳0.056830662
|1 DEXAI ipinagpalit sa NGN
₦0.725640768
|1 DEXAI ipinagpalit sa UAH
₴0.0195687846
|1 DEXAI ipinagpalit sa VES
Bs0.02612904
|1 DEXAI ipinagpalit sa PKR
Rs0.1298939901
|1 DEXAI ipinagpalit sa KZT
₸0.2426361318
|1 DEXAI ipinagpalit sa THB
฿0.0157194171
|1 DEXAI ipinagpalit sa TWD
NT$0.0152294976
|1 DEXAI ipinagpalit sa CHF
Fr0.000419931
|1 DEXAI ipinagpalit sa HKD
HK$0.0036300702
|1 DEXAI ipinagpalit sa MAD
.د.م0.0046565682