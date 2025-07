DeltaPrime (PRIME) Impormasyon

DeltaPrime is a trustless borrowing platform that allows for undercollateralized loans. Borrowers can invest their borrowed funds, together with their full collateral, in a multitude of DeFi protocols. DeltaPrime is cross-margin, meaning that borrowers can design their own personal leveraged yield farming strategies. This can consist of various position and tokens, allowing borrowers to design their own Risk/Reward.

Opisyal na Website: https://deltaprime.io/ Puting papel: https://docs.deltaprime.io