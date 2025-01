Ano ang Degis (DEG)

"Degis is the 1st all-in-one protection protocol built on Avalanche. The ultimate goal is to build a universal crypto protection platform and shape a decentralized protection ecosystem. With blockchain infrastructures, Deigs can resolve cumbersome purchasing and complicated claims in the traditional markets and better perform via smart contracts. To tackle the existing problems, Degis focuses on wider cover areas, capital liquidity aggregation, and instant payouts. Degis is establishing a new paradigm for crypto insurance. On Degis, users are able to protect themselves from token price volatilities, impermanent loss, wallet risks, and even smart-contract insurance. Basically, Degis is going to fill the gap of the current DeFi insurance world. To provide a better experience for every user, we build Degis with 3 main characteristics: to protect, to earn, to play. Every contributor, no matter if you are buying or selling insurance, will be incentivized by Degis tokens."

