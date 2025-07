Defly (DEFLY) Impormasyon

DEFLY is the utility token of the Defly Wallet. Defly Wallet is Algorand’s main DEFI wallet for decentralized trading. It combines charts, swaps, and stats in one mobile app bringing real-time markets and portfolio monitoring to DEFI.

Opisyal na Website: https://defly.app/ Puting papel: https://docs.defly.app/