Defi Warrior Presyo (FIWA)
Ang live na presyo ng Defi Warrior (FIWA) ngayon ay 0 USD. Mayroon itong kasalukuyang market cap ng $ 78.80K USD. Ang presyo ng FIWA na ipinagpalit sa USD ay ina-update real-time.
Pangunahing pagganap ng merkado ng Defi Warrior:
- 24-oras na dami ng kalakalan ay $ 355.09 USD
- Pagbabago ng presyo ng Defi Warrior sa loob ng araw ay -10.69%
- Mayroon itong circulating supply na 2.27B USD
Kumuha ng real-time na mga update sa presyo ng FIWA na ipinagpalit sa presyo ng USD sa MEXC. Manatiling may kalaman sa pinakabagong data at pagsusuri sa merkado. Ito ay mahalaga para sa paggawa ng matalinong mga desisyon sa pangangalakal sa mabilis na merkado ng cryptocurrency. Ang MEXC ay ang iyong go-to platform para sa tumpak na impormasyon sa presyo ng FIWA.
Sa araw na ito, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Defi Warrior na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ 0.
Sa nakalipas na 30 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Defi Warrior na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ 0.
Sa nakalipas na 60 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Defi Warrior na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ 0.
Sa nakalipas na 90 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Defi Warrior na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ 0.
|Panahon
|Palitan (USD)
|Palitan (%)
|Ngayong araw
|$ 0
|-10.69%
|30 Araw
|$ 0
|-22.01%
|60 Araw
|$ 0
|-19.38%
|90 Araw
|$ 0
|--
Tuklasin ang pinakabagong pagsusuri ng presyo ng Defi Warrior: 24h Mababa & Mataas, ATH at araw-araw na mga pagbabago:
-0.10%
-10.69%
+2.52%
Sumisid sa mga istatistika ng merkado: market cap, 24h volume, at supply:
DeFi Warrior is a DeFi x NFT Play2earn Blockchain game with a fascinating crypto galaxy game story. While NFT games are creating a strong trend, DeFi Warrior stands out with the combination of DeFi and NFT in the game, along with the story of the crypto world in miniature. In DeFi Warrior, each blockchain is a planet, and each crypto is a warrior. The planet is also the place where warriors can build their coin mining factory, and fight against bosses or enemies for rewards. The token FIWA backed by BEP 20 is the main token. FIWA token is required for trading on DeFi Warrior's NFT market place. We'll burn FIWA token during the project's operation. The NFT Warriors backed by BEP 721 are the main characters in game can be traded on the NFT market and staked in pool to earn token. Such game dynamics aim to achieve two essential goals: to bring the world of crypto to masses through gaming, and to pique the curiosity of both gamers and crypto investors. I. What makes Defi Warrior unique? The following three things can be mentioned as the highlights of Defi Warrior: 1. The first Crypto character & Crypto galaxy game concept We create a miniature world of blockchain in the game. Each Warrior created is a representative of a Cryptocurrency. For example Bitcoin Warrior, Ethereum Warrior or etc. Some gameplays simulate how blockchain works such as mining or fork. 2 Crypto price movement boosts character’s strength Warrior attributes will be buffed based on the price movement of tokens on the market. 3 The first Initial Game Offering (IGO) Crowdfunding call of projects in the game II. Defi Warrior team Defi Warrior is developed by a team of experienced professionals in both technology and Blockchain. We have 5+ years of expertise in developing 05 Crypto exchanges for Japanese & Global markets, crypto wallets, establishing private blockchains, NFT marketplaces, and DEXs. One of our prides is the in-house game development team, Smart Studio Game, with excellent individuals more than 10 years of experience and also produced many outstanding games. 1. Founding team - Mark Dao - Co-founder Founder & CEO - BAP Group. Former Game System Engineer and PM at CyberAgent Group Japan (Ameba game). 5+ years in blockchain development and crypto investment - Victor Truong - Co-founder FCCA, Certified Internal Auditor. CEO - BAP Ventures 10+ years in Business & Finance 4+ years in crypto investment - Loi Luu - Cofounding Advisor CEO & Co-founder at Kyber Network - Long Vuong - Cofounding Advisor: CEO & Founder at Tomochain 2. Smart Game Studio The forerunner of Smart Game Staudio is the Funkoi company whose founder is Mr. Daniel, a Google Technical Leader in Silicon Valley. Later, Funkoi was acquired by BAP and is continuing to grow at the present. Some achievements can be named as: - The Beat Master - Top #2 US in 2021 - Screw Factory - Top #100 US market - Metal Heroes - Featured on Google Store 3. Advisors - Daniel Jeppsson: Technical Project Lead at Google. 18+ years working in game development - Riley Tran Co-founder GFS Ventures. Country Director - Near Protocol - Barek Sekandari: COO of Fantom. Director of SKchain Ventures - Alexandre De Damas. Founder & CEO of Damacorp Global. Partner of Quantum Fintech Group
Ang MEXC ay ang nangungunang cryptocurrency exchange na pinagkakatiwalaan ng mahigit 10 milyong user sa buong mundo. Kilala ito bilang palitan na may pinakamalawak na seleksyon ng token, pinakamabilis na paglilista ng token, at pinakamababang bayarin sa pangangalakal sa merkado. Sumali sa MEXC ngayon para maranasan ang top-tier liquidity at ang pinaka-competitive na bayarin sa merkado!
Ang mga presyo ng Cryptocurrency ay napapailalim sa mataas na panganib sa merkado at pagbabago ng presyo. Dapat kang mamuhunan sa mga proyekto at produkto na pamilyar sa iyo at kung saan mo naiintindihan ang mga panganib na kasangkot. Dapat mong maingat na isaalang-alang ang iyong karanasan sa pamumuhunan, sitwasyon pinansyal, mga layunin sa pamumuhunan at tolerance sa panganib at kumunsulta sa isang independiyenteng financial adviser bago gumawa ng anumang pamumuhunan. Ang materyal na ito ay hindi dapat ituring bilang payo sa pinansyal. Ang nakaraang performance ay hindi isang maaasahang tagapagpahiwatig ng performance sa hinaharap. Ang halaga ng iyong pamumuhunan ay maaaring bumaba pati na rin tumaas, at maaaring hindi mo mabawi ang halaga na iyong namuhunan. Ikaw ang tanging responsable para sa iyong mga desisyon sa pamumuhunan. Ang MEXC ay hindi mananagot para sa anumang pagkalugi na maaari mong matamo. Para sa higit pang impormasyon, mangyaring mag-refer sa aming Mga Tuntunin sa Paggamit at Babala sa Panganib. Pakitandaan din na ang data na nauugnay sa nabanggit na cryptocurrency na ipinakita dito (gaya ng kasalukuyang live na presyo) ay batay sa mga third party sources. Ang mga ito ay iniharap sa iyo sa isang “as is” na batayan at para sa impormasyon lamang, nang walang representasyon o warranty ng anumang uri. Ang mga link na ibinigay sa mga third-party na site ay wala rin sa ilalim ng kontrol ng MEXC. Ang MEXC ay walang pananagutan para sa pagiging reliable at accuracy ng naturang mga third-party na site at ang kanilang mga nilalaman.
|1 FIWA ipinagpalit sa AUD
A$--
|1 FIWA ipinagpalit sa GBP
￡--
|1 FIWA ipinagpalit sa EUR
€--
|1 FIWA ipinagpalit sa USD
$--
|1 FIWA ipinagpalit sa MYR
RM--
|1 FIWA ipinagpalit sa TRY
₺--
|1 FIWA ipinagpalit sa JPY
¥--
|1 FIWA ipinagpalit sa RUB
₽--
|1 FIWA ipinagpalit sa INR
₹--
|1 FIWA ipinagpalit sa IDR
Rp--
|1 FIWA ipinagpalit sa PHP
₱--
|1 FIWA ipinagpalit sa EGP
￡E.--
|1 FIWA ipinagpalit sa BRL
R$--
|1 FIWA ipinagpalit sa CAD
C$--
|1 FIWA ipinagpalit sa BDT
৳--
|1 FIWA ipinagpalit sa NGN
₦--
|1 FIWA ipinagpalit sa UAH
₴--
|1 FIWA ipinagpalit sa VES
Bs--
|1 FIWA ipinagpalit sa PKR
Rs--
|1 FIWA ipinagpalit sa KZT
₸--
|1 FIWA ipinagpalit sa THB
฿--
|1 FIWA ipinagpalit sa TWD
NT$--
|1 FIWA ipinagpalit sa CHF
Fr--
|1 FIWA ipinagpalit sa HKD
HK$--
|1 FIWA ipinagpalit sa MAD
.د.م--