decapitaltoken Presyo (DCT)
Ang live na presyo ng decapitaltoken (DCT) ngayon ay 0.184601 USD. Mayroon itong kasalukuyang market cap ng $ 803.33K USD. Ang presyo ng DCT na ipinagpalit sa USD ay ina-update real-time.
Pangunahing pagganap ng merkado ng decapitaltoken:
- 24-oras na dami ng kalakalan ay $ 26.04K USD
- Pagbabago ng presyo ng decapitaltoken sa loob ng araw ay -3.09%
- Mayroon itong circulating supply na 4.35M USD
Kumuha ng real-time na mga update sa presyo ng DCT na ipinagpalit sa presyo ng USD sa MEXC. Manatiling may kalaman sa pinakabagong data at pagsusuri sa merkado. Ito ay mahalaga para sa paggawa ng matalinong mga desisyon sa pangangalakal sa mabilis na merkado ng cryptocurrency. Ang MEXC ay ang iyong go-to platform para sa tumpak na impormasyon sa presyo ng DCT.
Sa araw na ito, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng decapitaltoken na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ -0.0059011009255596.
Sa nakalipas na 30 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng decapitaltoken na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ -0.1121845382.
Sa nakalipas na 60 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng decapitaltoken na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ 0.
Sa nakalipas na 90 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng decapitaltoken na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ 0.
|Panahon
|Palitan (USD)
|Palitan (%)
|Ngayong araw
|$ -0.0059011009255596
|-3.09%
|30 Araw
|$ -0.1121845382
|-60.77%
|60 Araw
|$ 0
|--
|90 Araw
|$ 0
|--
Tuklasin ang pinakabagong pagsusuri ng presyo ng decapitaltoken: 24h Mababa & Mataas, ATH at araw-araw na mga pagbabago:
-0.11%
-3.09%
-5.05%
Sumisid sa mga istatistika ng merkado: market cap, 24h volume, at supply:
DE-Capital is the world's first community-driven, decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) based modern digital venture capital platform, designed to provide everyone with the opportunity to participate in venture capital. DE-Capital is building an innovative open Web 3.0 venture capital service protocol that brings together high-quality developers and communities to participate in this emerging sector, creating a mutually beneficial ecosystem. Users can experience new, transparent, and verifiable global investment opportunities on the platform. DE-Capital is funded by the "Dynamism Life Foundation" based in Singapore, in collaboration with numerous well-known communities. It has an operational center in Malaysia. Its core organization is the community, managed through a robust DAO governance system. The foundation has previously invested in several large Web 3.0 projects, boasting extensive operational experience and a successful project track record, which provides a solid foundation for DE-Capital. In an era where decentralized finance (DeFi) is redefining the contours of investment and governance, decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) are emerging as key players. DE-Capital stands at the forefront of this transformation, combining the principles of DAO with the strategic acumen of venture capital (VC) to unlock unprecedented opportunities in the investment sector. The evolution of venture capital in the context of DAOS Traditionally, venture capital has been the domain of elite, centralized institutions, where decisions are made in a closed environment and investment opportunities are reserved for a select few. However, the emergence of DAOs disrupts this status quo by democratizing the investment and decision-making process. DE-Capital leverages blockchain technology to create a decentralized venture capital platform where transparency, inclusivity, and community governance are not just ideals, but operational realities. DE-Capital is not just a venture capital fund; it is a revolutionary model that combines the efficiency and expertise of traditional VC with the transparency, inclusivity, and collective intelligence of DAOs. By integrating these dimensions, DE-Capital offers a unique platform where stakeholders can directly participate in the investment process, from scouting potential startups to making critical strategic decisions. The core philosophy of DE-Capital is to empower its community members. Every DE-Capital token holder is not only an investor but also an integral part of the decision-making structure. This collective approach ensures that investments align with the interests of the community and benefit from the diverse insights and expertise of its members. DE-Capital leverages blockchain technology to ensure unparalleled transparency and efficiency in its operations. Every transaction, decision, and investment is recorded on the blockchain, providing a transparent and immutable record accessible to all members. This not only builds trust within the community but also streamlines the investment process, climinating many bureaucratic hurdles common in traditional venture capital.
|1 DCT ipinagpalit sa AUD
A$0.29351559
|1 DCT ipinagpalit sa GBP
￡0.14583479
|1 DCT ipinagpalit sa EUR
€0.17537095
|1 DCT ipinagpalit sa USD
$0.184601
|1 DCT ipinagpalit sa MYR
RM0.8307045
|1 DCT ipinagpalit sa TRY
₺6.49610919
|1 DCT ipinagpalit sa JPY
¥28.87898044
|1 DCT ipinagpalit sa RUB
₽19.00282694
|1 DCT ipinagpalit sa INR
₹15.68000894
|1 DCT ipinagpalit sa IDR
Rp2,977.43506703
|1 DCT ipinagpalit sa PHP
₱10.86007683
|1 DCT ipinagpalit sa EGP
￡E.9.39249888
|1 DCT ipinagpalit sa BRL
R$1.12237408
|1 DCT ipinagpalit sa CAD
C$0.26397943
|1 DCT ipinagpalit sa BDT
৳22.05243546
|1 DCT ipinagpalit sa NGN
₦286.20169838
|1 DCT ipinagpalit sa UAH
₴7.73847392
|1 DCT ipinagpalit sa VES
Bs9.414651
|1 DCT ipinagpalit sa PKR
Rs51.36338224
|1 DCT ipinagpalit sa KZT
₸96.90260293
|1 DCT ipinagpalit sa THB
฿6.3133542
|1 DCT ipinagpalit sa TWD
NT$6.02353063
|1 DCT ipinagpalit sa CHF
Fr0.16429489
|1 DCT ipinagpalit sa HKD
HK$1.43434977
|1 DCT ipinagpalit sa MAD
.د.م1.85708606