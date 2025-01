Ano ang DComm (DCM)

DComm is an evm, smart contract blockchain protocol optimised for the tokenization of real world-assets and authentication of real-world asset data. This is achieved by implementing three chains across the platform, each running its own consensus, each independent, yet all functioning together as a platform. In addition, the blockchain is powered by a core layer that caters to the various components for the real-world asset tokenization and DeFi. $DCM is used as the primary means of authentication and representation of physical assets onboarded onto the DComm Blockchain. These tokens, backed by tangible assets, provide a bridge between the digital and physical realms, serving as certificates of ownership, reflecting the value and legitimacy of the underlying assets.

