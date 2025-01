Ano ang Dark Wolf (DWOLF)

I n the shadows of the Matt Furie universe, Dark Wolf emerges as the ultimate antagonist a misunderstood force of rebellion, chaos, and mystery. While Pepe and his carefree crew indulge in their laid-back existence. The Dark Wolf stands apart as an all-knowing, nearly invincible being with supernatural powers. His presence casts a looming shadow over the Boy’s Club, igniting a fierce rivalry that solidifies him as the most feared and respected figure in their world. Dark Wolf isn’t here to simply challenge the crew he’s here to end them. And neither the Boy’s Club nor the Kolfags can do anything to stop him... Now.. FEED THE BEAST!

