Cryptiq browser Presyo (CRYPTIQ)
Ang live na presyo ng Cryptiq browser (CRYPTIQ) ngayon ay 0.00476976 USD. Mayroon itong kasalukuyang market cap ng $ 180.94K USD. Ang presyo ng CRYPTIQ na ipinagpalit sa USD ay ina-update real-time.
Pangunahing pagganap ng merkado ng Cryptiq browser:
- 24-oras na dami ng kalakalan ay $ 1.05K USD
- Pagbabago ng presyo ng Cryptiq browser sa loob ng araw ay --
- Mayroon itong circulating supply na 37.93M USD
Sa araw na ito, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Cryptiq browser na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ 0.
Sa nakalipas na 30 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Cryptiq browser na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ -0.0004059461.
Sa nakalipas na 60 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Cryptiq browser na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ -0.0010088652.
Sa nakalipas na 90 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Cryptiq browser na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ -0.003525192415673644.
|Panahon
|Palitan (USD)
|Palitan (%)
|Ngayong araw
|$ 0
|--
|30 Araw
|$ -0.0004059461
|-8.51%
|60 Araw
|$ -0.0010088652
|-21.15%
|90 Araw
|$ -0.003525192415673644
|-42.49%
Tuklasin ang pinakabagong pagsusuri ng presyo ng Cryptiq browser: 24h Mababa & Mataas, ATH at araw-araw na mga pagbabago:
--
--
-1.71%
Sumisid sa mga istatistika ng merkado: market cap, 24h volume, at supply:
What is the project about? Cryptiq Web3 Browser is a revolutionary web browser that prioritizes decentralization, privacy, and security. It offers users a seamless and efficient way to access the decentralized web, interact with blockchain networks, manage digital assets, and engage with decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms. The browser is designed to empower individuals by giving them control over their data and online interactions, ensuring privacy and protection from invasive tracking and malicious actors. What makes your project unique? What sets Cryptiq Web3 Browser apart is its integration of Web3 technology, which enables direct interaction with blockchain networks. This means users can seamlessly navigate the rapidly growing Web3 ecosystem, manage their digital assets, participate in smart contract transactions, and even engage in decentralized governance. The browser's commitment to user privacy, along with its focus on delivering fast and efficient browsing performance, further distinguishes it from traditional web browsers. History of your project: The history of the Cryptiq Web3 Browser project traces back to my journey as a skilled and experienced full stack developer and entrepreneur. With a background spanning the Technology, E-Commerce, and Financial sectors, I drew upon my expertise gained from Top Tier Investment Banks and a Leading Technology & E-Commerce Company. This diverse experience provided me with insights into innovation and creating solutions that drive positive change. Throughout my career, I have been instrumental in successfully launching multiple applications that reflect my deep passion for pushing the boundaries of innovation. This passion has always driven me to create solutions that not only meet client needs but also surpass their expectations. Collaboration and teamwork have been essential aspects of my approach, recognizing that remarkable results are achieved through a supportive and collaborative environment. Before entering the tech and business world, I enjoyed a successful career as a Music Producer and DJ, crafting Top 10 tracks that resonated with audiences across the globe. This background in the creative industry added a unique perspective to my problem-solving approach, allowing me to think creatively and approach challenges from diverse angles. With my transition from a Music Producer and DJ to a full stack developer, entrepreneur, and manager, I am now fully committed to utilizing my multifaceted skill set to create products that carry meaningful impact. The Cryptiq Web3 Browser project emerged as a culmination of my experiences, aiming to revolutionize the browsing experience through decentralized principles, enhanced privacy, and seamless user engagement. As I embark on this new chapter, my dedication to continuous learning and driving positive change remains unwavering. The Cryptiq Web3 Browser project represents an exciting endeavor that aligns with my values of innovation, collaboration, and fostering growth. I am enthusiastic about the project's future, as it evolves to meet the ever-changing landscape of the Web3 ecosystem while upholding the principles that have guided my career journey. What’s next for your project? The project's future involves continuous innovation and improvement. Regular updates and security enhancements are expected to keep users up-to-date with the latest advancements in web technology and security measures. As the Web3 ecosystem evolves, Cryptiq Web3 Browser will adapt to new trends and technologies, striving to remain at the forefront of decentralized browsing experiences. The project will also expand its features, integrations, and user engagement to stay aligned with the changing needs of its community. What can your token be used for? Rewarding Engagement: Tokens could be used to incentivize users to interact with the browser, engage with dApps, and contribute to the community. Access to Premium Features: Tokens might grant users access to premium features or services within the browser. Decentralized Governance: Tokens could be used for voting and decision-making in the development and evolution of the browser.
Ang mga presyo ng Cryptocurrency ay napapailalim sa mataas na panganib sa merkado at pagbabago ng presyo. Dapat kang mamuhunan sa mga proyekto at produkto na pamilyar sa iyo at kung saan mo naiintindihan ang mga panganib na kasangkot. Dapat mong maingat na isaalang-alang ang iyong karanasan sa pamumuhunan, sitwasyon pinansyal, mga layunin sa pamumuhunan at tolerance sa panganib at kumunsulta sa isang independiyenteng financial adviser bago gumawa ng anumang pamumuhunan. Ang materyal na ito ay hindi dapat ituring bilang payo sa pinansyal. Ang nakaraang performance ay hindi isang maaasahang tagapagpahiwatig ng performance sa hinaharap. Ang halaga ng iyong pamumuhunan ay maaaring bumaba pati na rin tumaas, at maaaring hindi mo mabawi ang halaga na iyong namuhunan. Ikaw ang tanging responsable para sa iyong mga desisyon sa pamumuhunan. Ang MEXC ay hindi mananagot para sa anumang pagkalugi na maaari mong matamo. Para sa higit pang impormasyon, mangyaring mag-refer sa aming Mga Tuntunin sa Paggamit at Babala sa Panganib. Pakitandaan din na ang data na nauugnay sa nabanggit na cryptocurrency na ipinakita dito (gaya ng kasalukuyang live na presyo) ay batay sa mga third party sources. Ang mga ito ay iniharap sa iyo sa isang “as is” na batayan at para sa impormasyon lamang, nang walang representasyon o warranty ng anumang uri. Ang mga link na ibinigay sa mga third-party na site ay wala rin sa ilalim ng kontrol ng MEXC. Ang MEXC ay walang pananagutan para sa pagiging reliable at accuracy ng naturang mga third-party na site at ang kanilang mga nilalaman.
|1 CRYPTIQ ipinagpalit sa AUD
A$0.0075839184
|1 CRYPTIQ ipinagpalit sa GBP
￡0.0037681104
|1 CRYPTIQ ipinagpalit sa EUR
€0.004531272
|1 CRYPTIQ ipinagpalit sa USD
$0.00476976
|1 CRYPTIQ ipinagpalit sa MYR
RM0.02146392
|1 CRYPTIQ ipinagpalit sa TRY
₺0.1678478544
|1 CRYPTIQ ipinagpalit sa JPY
¥0.7461812544
|1 CRYPTIQ ipinagpalit sa RUB
₽0.4909990944
|1 CRYPTIQ ipinagpalit sa INR
₹0.4051434144
|1 CRYPTIQ ipinagpalit sa IDR
Rp76.9316021328
|1 CRYPTIQ ipinagpalit sa PHP
₱0.2806049808
|1 CRYPTIQ ipinagpalit sa EGP
￡E.0.2426853888
|1 CRYPTIQ ipinagpalit sa BRL
R$0.0290001408
|1 CRYPTIQ ipinagpalit sa CAD
C$0.0068207568
|1 CRYPTIQ ipinagpalit sa BDT
৳0.5697955296
|1 CRYPTIQ ipinagpalit sa NGN
₦7.3949405088
|1 CRYPTIQ ipinagpalit sa UAH
₴0.1999483392
|1 CRYPTIQ ipinagpalit sa VES
Bs0.24325776
|1 CRYPTIQ ipinagpalit sa PKR
Rs1.3271380224
|1 CRYPTIQ ipinagpalit sa KZT
₸2.5037901168
|1 CRYPTIQ ipinagpalit sa THB
฿0.163125792
|1 CRYPTIQ ipinagpalit sa TWD
NT$0.1556372688
|1 CRYPTIQ ipinagpalit sa CHF
Fr0.0042450864
|1 CRYPTIQ ipinagpalit sa HKD
HK$0.0370610352
|1 CRYPTIQ ipinagpalit sa MAD
.د.م0.0479837856