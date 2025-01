Ano ang crippleguy (CRIP)

Crippleguy the Dev that cooks not with his hands but his mouth! The Crip developer is crippled as a result of a drunk driving accident. When he was 16 he was hit by a drunk driver. He frequently live streams to hes community and shares stories of hes experiences. The focus of the token is to raise awareness for driving drunk and hopefully enable the developer to get a neuralink implant. We will also focus on charitable donations to relevant causes.

crippleguy (CRIP) Resource Opisyal na Website