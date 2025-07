Covesting (COV) Impormasyon

Covesting is a Blockchain based peer-to-peer asset management platform. Investors can easily browse through dozens of trading strategies, provided by professional crypto currency traders and subscribe to the ones matching their goals. Thanks to technology-based solutions and smart-contracts, Covesting platform allows its users to replicate trading activity of a chosen Model directly into their segregated account at Covesting.

Opisyal na Website: https://covesting.io Puting papel: https://covesting.io/Covesting_White_Paper.pdf