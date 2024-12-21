Counterparty Presyo (XCP)
Ang live na presyo ng Counterparty (XCP) ngayon ay 6.68 USD. Mayroon itong kasalukuyang market cap ng $ 17.31M USD. Ang presyo ng XCP na ipinagpalit sa USD ay ina-update real-time.
Pangunahing pagganap ng merkado ng Counterparty:
- 24-oras na dami ng kalakalan ay $ 2.74K USD
- Pagbabago ng presyo ng Counterparty sa loob ng araw ay -0.11%
- Mayroon itong circulating supply na 2.59M USD
Kumuha ng real-time na mga update sa presyo ng XCP na ipinagpalit sa presyo ng USD sa MEXC. Manatiling may kalaman sa pinakabagong data at pagsusuri sa merkado. Ito ay mahalaga para sa paggawa ng matalinong mga desisyon sa pangangalakal sa mabilis na merkado ng cryptocurrency. Ang MEXC ay ang iyong go-to platform para sa tumpak na impormasyon sa presyo ng XCP.
Sa araw na ito, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Counterparty na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ -0.007561770266904.
Sa nakalipas na 30 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Counterparty na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ -0.8204843600.
Sa nakalipas na 60 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Counterparty na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ -1.7078014520.
Sa nakalipas na 90 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Counterparty na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ +0.176033900539302.
|Panahon
|Palitan (USD)
|Palitan (%)
|Ngayong araw
|$ -0.007561770266904
|-0.11%
|30 Araw
|$ -0.8204843600
|-12.28%
|60 Araw
|$ -1.7078014520
|-25.56%
|90 Araw
|$ +0.176033900539302
|+2.71%
Tuklasin ang pinakabagong pagsusuri ng presyo ng Counterparty: 24h Mababa & Mataas, ATH at araw-araw na mga pagbabago:
+0.18%
-0.11%
+2.69%
Sumisid sa mga istatistika ng merkado: market cap, 24h volume, at supply:
Counterparty is a platform for user-created assets on Bitcoin. It’s a protocol, set of specifications, and an API. Taken together, it allows users to create and trade assets on top of Bitcoin’s blockchain. In this way, Counterparty is similar to platforms like Waves or Ethereum. Of course, the difference is Counterparty integrates directly with Bitcoin. Therefore, it comes will all the security and reliability (and issues) that are part of the Bitcoin blockchain. This is a fairly old project. In fact, it pre-dates Ethereum with its launch in 2014. It was the original asset creation mechanism. As you’re probably aware, Counterparty has faded from prominence over the years. This is largely due to the rise of the ERC-20 token standard on Ethereum. While we’ve become used to calling blockchain assets, tokens, it doesn’t necessarily have to be the case. An asset can represent anything that has value or is rare. As a result, Counterparty steers clear of the word “token” in their marketing and documentation. They’re much more interested in digital assets of all kinds, not just currencies, securities, and utility tokens. Digital assets can be a digital marker of a physical object, an easy way to manage shares in your company, or reputation karma for a website. These are all types of assets you could create on Counterparty (or Ethereum or Waves, for that matter). Counterparty creates the set of rules, requirements, integrations, etc that are necessary for assets on the Bitcoin blockchain. It’s the infrastructure behind user-created assets in much the same way that the ERC-20 protocol sets up guidelines and standards for asset creation on Ethereum. One useful function of digital assets is as a marker of ownership or voting rights. Imagine a scenario where you issued a digital asset to each of your company’s board members in proportion to the amount of voting power held. Or if you gave your stockholders a digital asset as a marker of the amount of stock they owned. If you issued your stock asset, you could then use Counterparty’s distribution function to pay out dividends in BTC based on the amount of digital stock asset each person owned. Counterparty addresses many of the same issues as Ethereum or Waves, but on the Bitcoin blockchain. While that does come with some advantages, ultimately it is not as strong a platform for development as its competitors. It’s best suited for applications that need to interface with Bitcoin or assets that have a specific connection to the Bitcoin ecosystem.
Ang MEXC ay ang nangungunang cryptocurrency exchange na pinagkakatiwalaan ng mahigit 10 milyong user sa buong mundo. Kilala ito bilang palitan na may pinakamalawak na seleksyon ng token, pinakamabilis na paglilista ng token, at pinakamababang bayarin sa pangangalakal sa merkado. Sumali sa MEXC ngayon para maranasan ang top-tier liquidity at ang pinaka-competitive na bayarin sa merkado!
Ang mga presyo ng Cryptocurrency ay napapailalim sa mataas na panganib sa merkado at pagbabago ng presyo. Dapat kang mamuhunan sa mga proyekto at produkto na pamilyar sa iyo at kung saan mo naiintindihan ang mga panganib na kasangkot. Dapat mong maingat na isaalang-alang ang iyong karanasan sa pamumuhunan, sitwasyon pinansyal, mga layunin sa pamumuhunan at tolerance sa panganib at kumunsulta sa isang independiyenteng financial adviser bago gumawa ng anumang pamumuhunan. Ang materyal na ito ay hindi dapat ituring bilang payo sa pinansyal. Ang nakaraang performance ay hindi isang maaasahang tagapagpahiwatig ng performance sa hinaharap. Ang halaga ng iyong pamumuhunan ay maaaring bumaba pati na rin tumaas, at maaaring hindi mo mabawi ang halaga na iyong namuhunan. Ikaw ang tanging responsable para sa iyong mga desisyon sa pamumuhunan. Ang MEXC ay hindi mananagot para sa anumang pagkalugi na maaari mong matamo. Para sa higit pang impormasyon, mangyaring mag-refer sa aming Mga Tuntunin sa Paggamit at Babala sa Panganib. Pakitandaan din na ang data na nauugnay sa nabanggit na cryptocurrency na ipinakita dito (gaya ng kasalukuyang live na presyo) ay batay sa mga third party sources. Ang mga ito ay iniharap sa iyo sa isang “as is” na batayan at para sa impormasyon lamang, nang walang representasyon o warranty ng anumang uri. Ang mga link na ibinigay sa mga third-party na site ay wala rin sa ilalim ng kontrol ng MEXC. Ang MEXC ay walang pananagutan para sa pagiging reliable at accuracy ng naturang mga third-party na site at ang kanilang mga nilalaman.
|1 XCP ipinagpalit sa AUD
A$10.6212
|1 XCP ipinagpalit sa GBP
￡5.2772
|1 XCP ipinagpalit sa EUR
€6.346
|1 XCP ipinagpalit sa USD
$6.68
|1 XCP ipinagpalit sa MYR
RM30.06
|1 XCP ipinagpalit sa TRY
₺235.0692
|1 XCP ipinagpalit sa JPY
¥1,045.0192
|1 XCP ipinagpalit sa RUB
₽687.6392
|1 XCP ipinagpalit sa INR
₹567.3992
|1 XCP ipinagpalit sa IDR
Rp107,741.9204
|1 XCP ipinagpalit sa PHP
₱392.9844
|1 XCP ipinagpalit sa EGP
￡E.339.8784
|1 XCP ipinagpalit sa BRL
R$40.6144
|1 XCP ipinagpalit sa CAD
C$9.5524
|1 XCP ipinagpalit sa BDT
৳797.9928
|1 XCP ipinagpalit sa NGN
₦10,356.5384
|1 XCP ipinagpalit sa UAH
₴280.0256
|1 XCP ipinagpalit sa VES
Bs340.68
|1 XCP ipinagpalit sa PKR
Rs1,858.6432
|1 XCP ipinagpalit sa KZT
₸3,506.5324
|1 XCP ipinagpalit sa THB
฿228.456
|1 XCP ipinagpalit sa TWD
NT$217.9684
|1 XCP ipinagpalit sa CHF
Fr5.9452
|1 XCP ipinagpalit sa HKD
HK$51.9036
|1 XCP ipinagpalit sa MAD
.د.م67.2008