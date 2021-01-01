Convertible JPY Token (CJPY) Tokenomics
Convertible JPY Token (CJPY) Impormasyon
What is the project about?
CJPY represents a collateral debt position issued on Yamato Protocol, a decentralized and non-custodial platform on Ethereum developed by DeFiGeek Community Japan. CJPY serves as an ETH overcollateralized stablecoin designed to maintain a peg to the Japanese Yen. In the future, the Yamato protocol will expand to encompass various tokens as collateral, and a diverse range of fiat stablecoins will be introduced, initially including USD and EUR pegs.
What makes your project unique?
Yamato Protocol distinguishes itself through 5 attributes as a decentralized and non-custodial crypto overcollateralized stablecoin:
- High Collateral Factor: The protocol permits a minimum health rate of 130%, ensuring efficient use of collateral.
- Absence of Accrued Interest: Users are subject solely to a one-time issuance fee upon generating CJPY.
- Non-Forced Liquidation: No penalty for liquidation. Debt positions with health rates below 130% can be redeemed by any users via CJPY acquired from the market.
- Redemption by protocol: Accrued CJPY fees on protocol can be used to redeem debt position under threshold.
- Subrogation Mechanism: The protocol employs the accumulated CJPY fees to subrogate debt positions falling below the 100% health rate threshold.
History of your project.
January 2021: The DeFiGeek Community Japan embarked on the development of Yamato Protocol, a decentralized and non-custodial crypto overcollateralized stablecoin pegged to JPY. The community has functioned with an inclusive approach, welcoming all developers and contributors who are eager to take part in the enhancement of DeFi applications and tools that drive the advancement of Web3 technology.
Milestones of Yamato Protocol: November 2021: The alpha testing phase commenced on the Rinkeby testnet. January 2022: The beta testing phase debuted on the Rinkeby testnet. May 2022: The second beta testing phase transpired on the Rinkeby testnet. June 2023: Successful completion of the initial audit. July 2023: Launch of version 1 on the Ethereum mainnet.
What’s next for your project?
At present, Yamato Protocol stands at version 1.0 without a utility token. Anticipated milestones include: Version 1.5 (2023): Introduction of the DAO utility token and the implementation of ve(vote-escrowed) governance. Version 2.0 (Late 2023): Enabling issuance of additional stablecoins like CEUR (convertible EUR) and CUSD (convertible USD).
What can your token be used for?
CJPY represents a decentralized JPY-pegged token on the Ethereum blockchain, offering versatility to users and other protocols. Its anticipated adoption spans various DeFi Dapps, encompassing DEX and lending protocols. Given its decentralized and non-custodial nature, CJPY holds the potential for widespread adoption as a payment medium within the Japanese crypto business ecosystem.
Convertible JPY Token (CJPY) Tokenomics at Pagsusuri ng Presyo
Galugarin ang mga pangunahing tokenomics at datos ng presyo para sa Convertible JPY Token (CJPY), kasama ang market cap, mga detalye ng supply, FDV, at kasaysayan ng presyo. Unawain ang kasalukuyang halaga at posisyon sa merkado ng token sa isang sulyap.
Convertible JPY Token (CJPY) Tokenomics: Ipinaliwanag ang Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Mga Kaso ng Paggamit
Ang pag-unawa sa mga tokenomics ng Convertible JPY Token (CJPY) ay mahalaga para sa pagsusuri ng pangmatagalang halaga, pagpapanatili, at potensyal nito.
Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Paano Sila Kinakalkula:
Kabuuang Supply:
Ang maximum na bilang ng mga CJPY token na nagawa na o kailanman ay gagawin.
Circulating Supply:
Ang bilang ng mga token na kasalukuyang magagamit sa merkado at sa mga pampublikong kamay.
Max na Supply:
Ang hard cap sa kung ilang CJPY token ang maaaring umiral sa kabuuan.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Kinakalkula bilang kasalukuyang presyo × max na supply, na nagbibigay ng projection ng kabuuang market cap kung ang lahat ng mga token ay nasa sirkulasyon.
Rate ng Inflation:
Sinasalamin kung gaano kabilis ang mga bagong token na ipinakilala, na nakakaapekto sa kakulangan at pangmatagalang paggalaw ng presyo.
Bakit Mahalaga ang Mga Sukat na Ito para sa mga Mangangalakal?
Mataas na circulating supply = mas mataas na liquidity.
Limitado max na supply + mababang inflation = potensyal para sa pangmatagalang pagtaas ng presyo.
Transparent na pamamahagi ng token = mas mahusay na tiwala sa proyekto at mas mababang panganib ng sentralisadong kontrol.
Mataas na FDV na may mababang kasalukuyang market cap = posibleng mga signal ng labis na pagpapahalaga.
Ngayong naiintindihan mo na ang tokenomics ni CJPY, galugarin ang live na presyo ng CJPY token!
Prediksyon sa Presyo ng CJPY
Gustong malaman kung saan maaaring patungo ang CJPY? Pinagsasama ng aming pahina ng prediksyon sa presyo ng CJPY ang sentimento sa merkado, mga makasaysayang trend, at mga teknikal na tagapagpahiwatig upang magbigay ng isang pasulong na pananaw.
Bakit Dapat Mong Piliin ang MEXC?
Ang MEXC ay isa sa mga nangungunang crypto exchange sa mundo, na pinagkakatiwalaan ng milyun-milyong user sa buong mundo. Baguhan ka man o pro, ang MEXC ang iyong pinakamadaling paraan sa crypto.
Disclaimer
Ang datos ng Tokenomics sa pahinang ito ay mula sa mga mapagkukunan ng third-party. Hindi ginagarantiya ng MEXC ang katumpakan nito. Mangyaring magsagawa ng masusing pananaliksik bago mamuhunan.