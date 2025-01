Ano ang COIN (COIN)

What is the project about? $COIN is bringing the best, most financially sound, safe and secure $COIN to Base chain. What makes your project unique? $COIN is the only ticker that trades on NASDAQ and Base Chain and has a large following in Traditional Finance. $COIN has solid name recognition that other crypto projects do not have History of your project. $COIN was launched on BASE on Aug 4 2023 by Brian baldstrong (@BBaldstrong) and Baldaji (@baldajis) to bring the best ticker to DeFi on Base chain. What’s next for your project? $COIN will issue liquidity incentives and dividends quarterly. What can your token be used for? To speculate on $COIN on base chain to capture returns heretofore unseen in DeFi

