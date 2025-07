Cogito Finance (CGV) Impormasyon

Cogito Finance provides institutional-grade investment products by bringing fixed-income assets and equities onchain. Through tokenization, Cogito addresses challenges in DeFi, such as unsustainable yield farming, credit risk, and regulatory uncertainty. As a SingularityNET ecosystem partner, they leverage Ben Goertzel's expertise to implement Artificial Intelligence in their processes, including portfolio management.

Opisyal na Website: https://www.cogito.finance/ Puting papel: https://cogito-protocol-2.gitbook.io/whitepaper/