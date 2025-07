CJournal (CJL) Impormasyon

CJournal, as a Read to Earn project, aims to create transparent and credible on-chainnewsand reviews for the crypto industry. CJournal is committed to building a decentralized journalism platform, where anyonecanbecome a publisher. It allows media professionals to operate independently of traditional media platforms and capital, and to publish authentic, objective, and accurate news.In return for reading and reviewing articles users earnrewards.

Opisyal na Website: https://cjournal.xyz/index Puting papel: https://cjournal.xyz/CJournal-Whitepaper.pdf