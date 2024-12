Ano ang Civic (CVC)

Civic is a leading provider of identity management tools for Web3, empowering people to easily and privately manage their identities across chains with an on-chain representation of their reusable identity. The company's flagship product, Civic Pass, is an integrated permissioning tool that helps business customers enable secure access to their on-chain assets. Users may also manage their Web3 identity, presence and reputation with a dashboard. Civic aims to be the most trusted on-chain Web3 identity tool in the world, used by billions every day. Civic was co-founded in 2015 by Vinny Lingham and Jonathan Smith.

