Cardstack Presyo (CARD)
Ang live na presyo ng Cardstack (CARD) ngayon ay 0.00132534 USD. Mayroon itong kasalukuyang market cap ng $ 3.96M USD. Ang presyo ng CARD na ipinagpalit sa USD ay ina-update real-time.
Pangunahing pagganap ng merkado ng Cardstack:
- 24-oras na dami ng kalakalan ay $ 38.07K USD
- Pagbabago ng presyo ng Cardstack sa loob ng araw ay +1.27%
- Mayroon itong circulating supply na 3.00B USD
Kumuha ng real-time na mga update sa presyo ng CARD na ipinagpalit sa presyo ng USD sa MEXC. Manatiling may kalaman sa pinakabagong data at pagsusuri sa merkado. Ito ay mahalaga para sa paggawa ng matalinong mga desisyon sa pangangalakal sa mabilis na merkado ng cryptocurrency. Ang MEXC ay ang iyong go-to platform para sa tumpak na impormasyon sa presyo ng CARD.
Sa araw na ito, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Cardstack na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ 0.
Sa nakalipas na 30 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Cardstack na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ +0.0024602911.
Sa nakalipas na 60 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Cardstack na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ +0.0029175668.
Sa nakalipas na 90 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Cardstack na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ +0.0008742101568007593.
|Panahon
|Palitan (USD)
|Palitan (%)
|Ngayong araw
|$ 0
|+1.27%
|30 Araw
|$ +0.0024602911
|+185.63%
|60 Araw
|$ +0.0029175668
|+220.14%
|90 Araw
|$ +0.0008742101568007593
|+193.78%
Tuklasin ang pinakabagong pagsusuri ng presyo ng Cardstack: 24h Mababa & Mataas, ATH at araw-araw na mga pagbabago:
+0.93%
+1.27%
-24.96%
Sumisid sa mga istatistika ng merkado: market cap, 24h volume, at supply:
Cardstack is an open-source framework and consensus protocol that makes blockchains usable and scalable for the mass market, creating a decentralized software ecosystem that can challenge today’s digital superpowers. Cardstack Token (CARD) is a utility token allowing end- users and businesses to use applications that interact with multiple blockchains, decentralized protocols, app-coin-backed dApps, and cloud- based services while paying a single on-chain transaction fee. The main value proposition of the Cardstack ICO is to breakdown the user experience of disparate software, cloud and blockchain silos which now exist on various levels of the digital world, allowing both developers and users to engage in customizable workflows. To overcome these disparate app silos, Cardstack offers a new UI, deployed via the web or as a peer-to-peer app, which turns each service created by open-source developers into a “card”. Each card comprises a visual embodiment of key information, whereby users can then connect related cards for any type of workflow or utility they desire. These cards are the point of interaction between local services, cloud-based services and blockchain services all on one interface called Cardstack Hub. Underlying the Cardstack ecosystem is the Cardstack Token (CARD), an Ethereum-based ERC20 token. The Cardstack Team comprises many open source contributors. Check out the full list of contributors here. Heading the development of Cardstack is Christopher Tse. Christopher holds a BSc in Computer Science from Columbia University and is the Co-Founder of Monegraph and dotBlockchain Media. He has also served as Senior Director of Innovation at Businessweek. Ed Faulkner is the Lead Developer at Cardstack. He holds a Master of Engineering in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from MIT. He has founded three of his own tech ventures of which all are currently operational. Hassan Abdel-Rahman is the Lead Blockchain Developer for Cardstack. He holds a BSc in Computer Science and Mathematics from Colorado School of Mines. Previous roles include over 2 years as Senior Software Designer at Monegraph and Principal Engineer at McGraw-Hill Education. One of the most important features Cardstack will deploy is an entry channel payment system that does not require users to purchase cryptocurrency from an exchange. Users can simply pay with fiat, such as a credit card, to purchase CARD tokens directly on the platform, bypassing the need for any prior familiarity with crypto. Once users purchase CARD tokens, they are stored on a native wallet accessible from the Cardstack Hub. CARD tokens held in the native wallet are then used to purchase SSCs for every app and service they users with to access. To make any project appealing to the mass consumer market, this type of simplified entry into the cryptospace is a necessity. Cardstack have made some progress on the development front. The code for over 30 initial modules on the Cardstack platform has been made available via their Github. Also, the Solidity code for the Scalable Payment Pool has already been open-sourced. The Scalability Payment Pool is one of the core back-end mechanisms of the platform that issues rewards to developers for their work. Cardstack aims to create an economically-sustainable software ecosystem that avoids the problems of today’s centralized platforms. It’s an “experience layer” for the decentralized internet of the future, allowing users to combine services across cloud apps and decentralized apps. The ecosystem revolves around the use of Cardstack tokens, or CARD.
Ang mga presyo ng Cryptocurrency ay napapailalim sa mataas na panganib sa merkado at pagbabago ng presyo. Dapat kang mamuhunan sa mga proyekto at produkto na pamilyar sa iyo at kung saan mo naiintindihan ang mga panganib na kasangkot. Dapat mong maingat na isaalang-alang ang iyong karanasan sa pamumuhunan, sitwasyon pinansyal, mga layunin sa pamumuhunan at tolerance sa panganib at kumunsulta sa isang independiyenteng financial adviser bago gumawa ng anumang pamumuhunan. Ang materyal na ito ay hindi dapat ituring bilang payo sa pinansyal. Ang nakaraang performance ay hindi isang maaasahang tagapagpahiwatig ng performance sa hinaharap. Ang halaga ng iyong pamumuhunan ay maaaring bumaba pati na rin tumaas, at maaaring hindi mo mabawi ang halaga na iyong namuhunan. Ikaw ang tanging responsable para sa iyong mga desisyon sa pamumuhunan. Ang MEXC ay hindi mananagot para sa anumang pagkalugi na maaari mong matamo. Para sa higit pang impormasyon, mangyaring mag-refer sa aming Mga Tuntunin sa Paggamit at Babala sa Panganib. Pakitandaan din na ang data na nauugnay sa nabanggit na cryptocurrency na ipinakita dito (gaya ng kasalukuyang live na presyo) ay batay sa mga third party sources. Ang mga ito ay iniharap sa iyo sa isang “as is” na batayan at para sa impormasyon lamang, nang walang representasyon o warranty ng anumang uri. Ang mga link na ibinigay sa mga third-party na site ay wala rin sa ilalim ng kontrol ng MEXC. Ang MEXC ay walang pananagutan para sa pagiging reliable at accuracy ng naturang mga third-party na site at ang kanilang mga nilalaman.
