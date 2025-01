Ano ang Cane Corso (CORSI)

Corsi is a fair launch meme coin on Arbitrum - 0 allocation to team, 0 allocation to KOL and 0 allocation to VC. It is the first of its kind to allocate a big portion of its total supply to attract community members to support the token's AMM liquidity - made possible by the newly launched AMM liquidity infrastructure protocol Double (https://www.double2win.xyz/). This big portion is one-way deposited into Double (no withdrawal possible, no way to dump on the market and AMM LPs). By creating a LP position via Double, community members move more tokens to AMMs for traders to trade, and vice versa, while at the same time capture the trading fees as AMM LPs. How will this affect the market dynamic between traders and AMM LPs? Let's watch how this experiment plays out in real-time. The Dog is Smart.

Cane Corso (CORSI) Resource Opisyal na Website