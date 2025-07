CADAI (CADAI) Impormasyon

CADAICO is transforming the CAD (Computer-Aided Design) industry by tackling inefficiencies in engineering design processes with a combination of AI and blockchain technology. The CADAI Token is the native utility token of the CADAI Platform and Ecosystem. As a multi-faceted digital asset with a fixed supply of 100 million, the $CADAI token plays a vital role in securing the network, providing a medium for fees, and aligning stakeholder initiatives.

Opisyal na Website: https://www.cadai-platform.co Puting papel: http://www.cadai-platform.co/whitepaper