BurnVault Cash (BURN) Impormasyon

Burn the Token and Unlock the Vault. BurnVault Cash is an innovative decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol on the Abstract Chain, designed to incentivize token burning and reward long-term holders. By leveraging a unique token-burning mechanism, BurnVault Cash allows users to burn $BURN tokens to own $VAULT dividends, with ETH rewards are continuously distributed based on the $VAULT dividend holding ratio.

Opisyal na Website: https://burnvault.cash/ Puting papel: https://burnvault.gitbook.io/