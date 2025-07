BTC Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Impormasyon

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (or BTCST token) aims to widen up the participation of Bitcoin mining to the open market. Each BTCST represents 0.1 TH/s of Bitcoin mining power and by staking it, holders of the token are entitled to receive daily distributions of Bitcoin mined.

Opisyal na Website: https://www.1-b.tc/