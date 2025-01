Ano ang Brick (BRICK)

BRICK is the native token of Bricksestate built on the BSC BEP-20 network. BRICK is designed to empower the connection of real estates and properties through a fully transparent, community-owned platform on Binance Smart Chain. BricksEstate is a community blockchain project that will allow investors access to a variety of real estates and properties owning full or parts of these assets through fractional ownership and be part of the ever-growing real estate industry. BricksEstate aims to offer clients a verifiable record of property data that would allow the parties to complete a deal who generally don't know each other and to trust that the seller actually has true ownership of that property through both the blockchain immutable ledger and utilisation of NFT ownership certificates.

