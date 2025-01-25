Brewlabs Presyo (BREWLABS)
Ang live na presyo ng Brewlabs (BREWLABS) ngayon ay 0.00376563 USD. Mayroon itong kasalukuyang market cap ng $ 0.00 USD. Ang presyo ng BREWLABS na ipinagpalit sa USD ay ina-update real-time.
Pangunahing pagganap ng merkado ng Brewlabs:
- 24-oras na dami ng kalakalan ay $ 6.98 USD
- Pagbabago ng presyo ng Brewlabs sa loob ng araw ay --
- Mayroon itong circulating supply na 0.00 USD
Kumuha ng real-time na mga update sa presyo ng BREWLABS na ipinagpalit sa presyo ng USD sa MEXC. Manatiling may kalaman sa pinakabagong data at pagsusuri sa merkado. Ito ay mahalaga para sa paggawa ng matalinong mga desisyon sa pangangalakal sa mabilis na merkado ng cryptocurrency. Ang MEXC ay ang iyong go-to platform para sa tumpak na impormasyon sa presyo ng BREWLABS.
Sa araw na ito, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Brewlabs na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ 0.
Sa nakalipas na 30 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Brewlabs na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ +0.0012325995.
Sa nakalipas na 60 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Brewlabs na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ +0.0010618383.
Sa nakalipas na 90 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Brewlabs na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ -0.000972865001519998.
|Panahon
|Palitan (USD)
|Palitan (%)
|Ngayong araw
|$ 0
|--
|30 Araw
|$ +0.0012325995
|+32.73%
|60 Araw
|$ +0.0010618383
|+28.20%
|90 Araw
|$ -0.000972865001519998
|-20.53%
Tuklasin ang pinakabagong pagsusuri ng presyo ng Brewlabs: 24h Mababa & Mataas, ATH at araw-araw na mga pagbabago:
--
--
+2.00%
Sumisid sa mga istatistika ng merkado: market cap, 24h volume, at supply:
Brewlabs is one of the truest utility projects in the space today and is building and offering products and services that not only smash the boundaries on what's possible in the crypto space, but make it so that any users, experienced or inexperienced, can get involved safely and make significant investment returns while doing so. Two of the core Brewlabs service offerings are contract audits and builds for multiple blockchains, including Ethereum and the Binance Smart Chain. Brewlabs has already designed for an exponentially growing customer base enhanced and detailed contracts for successful projects and, as an audit firm, its brand for trust, comes second to none. This high level of professionalism and brand reputation has now crystallised as the new Brewlabs token which can be used across the entire Brewlabs product suite, as well as providing exclusive benefits to holders, such as the access to the latest exciting token projects through the Brewlabs staking platform. This staking platform, which also includes liquidity pool farming, through a uniquely developed staking contract which allows Brewlabs holders to get both dividends and staking rewards while staking, two forms of passive income. Approximately 40% of the supply is now locked due to Brewlabs holder staking, representing the trust that Brewlabs has built. The Brewlabs token has only just launched and with all the aforementioned developments, its potential to become the number one utility token in the entire crypto space is huge. The developer team's leaders are doxxed and have shown their significant years of commercial experience, having built companies from the ground up. With this background and the technical know how to implement, globalising Brewlabs as a recognised brand, with the Brewlabs token at the centre is the goal. The team also has multiple software engineers and developers, a community manager and a team of community moderators. This is a strong team that is delivering on their promises and bringing something truly new to the crypto space. The following is a list of some of the major products and services both live and coming soon: - Contract builds and audit services that can be requested through the Brewlabs website (Brewlabs.info) - The Golem community bot (automates social postings to a telegram channel and includes channel security, pricing and much more) - The Brewlabs Airdrop tool (air drop your BSC tokens to holders easily and cheapily) - Brewlabs staking and farming - The Brewlabs DEX and IDO platform - The Brewlabs Bridge (ability to trade across blockchains and for a project to transfer their token to other chains) - Bot Yard (The first in the world online market place for bots for Telegram users) - Brewlabs Furnace (ability to destroy dead tokens)
Ang MEXC ay ang nangungunang cryptocurrency exchange na pinagkakatiwalaan ng mahigit 10 milyong user sa buong mundo. Kilala ito bilang palitan na may pinakamalawak na seleksyon ng token, pinakamabilis na paglilista ng token, at pinakamababang bayarin sa pangangalakal sa merkado. Sumali sa MEXC ngayon para maranasan ang top-tier liquidity at ang pinaka-competitive na bayarin sa merkado!
Ang mga presyo ng Cryptocurrency ay napapailalim sa mataas na panganib sa merkado at pagbabago ng presyo. Dapat kang mamuhunan sa mga proyekto at produkto na pamilyar sa iyo at kung saan mo naiintindihan ang mga panganib na kasangkot. Dapat mong maingat na isaalang-alang ang iyong karanasan sa pamumuhunan, sitwasyon pinansyal, mga layunin sa pamumuhunan at tolerance sa panganib at kumunsulta sa isang independiyenteng financial adviser bago gumawa ng anumang pamumuhunan. Ang materyal na ito ay hindi dapat ituring bilang payo sa pinansyal. Ang nakaraang performance ay hindi isang maaasahang tagapagpahiwatig ng performance sa hinaharap. Ang halaga ng iyong pamumuhunan ay maaaring bumaba pati na rin tumaas, at maaaring hindi mo mabawi ang halaga na iyong namuhunan. Ikaw ang tanging responsable para sa iyong mga desisyon sa pamumuhunan. Ang MEXC ay hindi mananagot para sa anumang pagkalugi na maaari mong matamo. Para sa higit pang impormasyon, mangyaring mag-refer sa aming Mga Tuntunin sa Paggamit at Babala sa Panganib. Pakitandaan din na ang data na nauugnay sa nabanggit na cryptocurrency na ipinakita dito (gaya ng kasalukuyang live na presyo) ay batay sa mga third party sources. Ang mga ito ay iniharap sa iyo sa isang “as is” na batayan at para sa impormasyon lamang, nang walang representasyon o warranty ng anumang uri. Ang mga link na ibinigay sa mga third-party na site ay wala rin sa ilalim ng kontrol ng MEXC. Ang MEXC ay walang pananagutan para sa pagiging reliable at accuracy ng naturang mga third-party na site at ang kanilang mga nilalaman.
|1 BREWLABS ipinagpalit sa AUD
A$0.0059496954
|1 BREWLABS ipinagpalit sa GBP
￡0.003012504
|1 BREWLABS ipinagpalit sa EUR
€0.0035773485
|1 BREWLABS ipinagpalit sa USD
$0.00376563
|1 BREWLABS ipinagpalit sa MYR
RM0.0164558031
|1 BREWLABS ipinagpalit sa TRY
₺0.1342070532
|1 BREWLABS ipinagpalit sa JPY
¥0.5875512489
|1 BREWLABS ipinagpalit sa RUB
₽0.3679397073
|1 BREWLABS ipinagpalit sa INR
₹0.3245219934
|1 BREWLABS ipinagpalit sa IDR
Rp60.7359592389
|1 BREWLABS ipinagpalit sa PHP
₱0.2193479475
|1 BREWLABS ipinagpalit sa EGP
￡E.0.1892229075
|1 BREWLABS ipinagpalit sa BRL
R$0.0222548733
|1 BREWLABS ipinagpalit sa CAD
C$0.0053848509
|1 BREWLABS ipinagpalit sa BDT
৳0.4593692037
|1 BREWLABS ipinagpalit sa NGN
₦5.8654582569
|1 BREWLABS ipinagpalit sa UAH
₴0.1578552096
|1 BREWLABS ipinagpalit sa VES
Bs0.21087528
|1 BREWLABS ipinagpalit sa PKR
Rs1.0486149861
|1 BREWLABS ipinagpalit sa KZT
₸1.9510858719
|1 BREWLABS ipinagpalit sa THB
฿0.1263745428
|1 BREWLABS ipinagpalit sa TWD
NT$0.1232867262
|1 BREWLABS ipinagpalit sa CHF
Fr0.003389067
|1 BREWLABS ipinagpalit sa HKD
HK$0.0292966014
|1 BREWLABS ipinagpalit sa MAD
.د.م0.0375433311