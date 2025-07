BOTXCOIN (BOTX) Impormasyon

botXcoin is a future token for financial freedom that provide a functional token for using our profitable trading robot in all cryptocurrency exchange all over the world. The goal of this project is to utilize trading robot (BOTX App) and build a multi cryptocurrency trading exchange (BOTXPRO).

Opisyal na Website: http://botxcoin.com Puting papel: https://botxcoin.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/Whitepaper-botXcoin-4.pdf