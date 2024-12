Ano ang Blockchain Brawlers (BRWL)

Created by WAX Studios, Blockchain Brawlers is the rowdiest play-to-earn game in metaverse history, featuring a hilarious and entertaining cast of NFT characters. We’re talking about a ragtag brigade of high-flying heels that includes the likes of The Iron Pole, Crocodile Dundalk, and Juggernaut (to name a few) that help gamers brawl their way to NFT supremacy. The game features 400 “Founder’s Edition” Legendary 1-of-1 brawlers, a limited-edition collection of Ric Flair NFTs, hard-hitting gear packs, limited-edition swag and so much more. Powered by BRWL tokens, each brawler plays an integral role in the Blockchain Brawlers play-to-earn game as players brawl, earn, and craft their way to fame and fortune.

Blockchain Brawlers (BRWL) Resource Opisyal na Website