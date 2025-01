Ano ang Bitmark (MARKS)

Project Bitmark is an initiative to create an every day use alternative currency. Its main project is Marking, an adoption program which fuses reputation+currency. Marking enables people to apply crypto currency simply to every aspect of their lives. Marks work as a reputation systems such as scores, karma, and likes. 'Marking' defines the process of giving reputation, giving someone a mark for something they have created, offered, or shared. Marking is a process which any person can easily do, no harder than clicking a like button. Marks are not only reputation but also a measurement of value and they are earned by every day actions and creations.

Bitmark (MARKS) Resource Opisyal na Website