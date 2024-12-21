Bitcoin Gold Presyo (BTG)
Ang live na presyo ng Bitcoin Gold (BTG) ngayon ay 17.14 USD. Mayroon itong kasalukuyang market cap ng $ 299.82M USD. Ang presyo ng BTG na ipinagpalit sa USD ay ina-update real-time.
Pangunahing pagganap ng merkado ng Bitcoin Gold:
- 24-oras na dami ng kalakalan ay $ 49.59M USD
- Pagbabago ng presyo ng Bitcoin Gold sa loob ng araw ay -2.13%
- Mayroon itong circulating supply na 17.51M USD
Kumuha ng real-time na mga update sa presyo ng BTG na ipinagpalit sa presyo ng USD sa MEXC. Manatiling may kalaman sa pinakabagong data at pagsusuri sa merkado. Ito ay mahalaga para sa paggawa ng matalinong mga desisyon sa pangangalakal sa mabilis na merkado ng cryptocurrency. Ang MEXC ay ang iyong go-to platform para sa tumpak na impormasyon sa presyo ng BTG.
Sa araw na ito, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Bitcoin Gold na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ -0.3731398118523.
Sa nakalipas na 30 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Bitcoin Gold na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ -8.3563207620.
Sa nakalipas na 60 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Bitcoin Gold na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ -4.3166147300.
Sa nakalipas na 90 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Bitcoin Gold na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ -6.345138688648494.
|Panahon
|Palitan (USD)
|Palitan (%)
|Ngayong araw
|$ -0.3731398118523
|-2.13%
|30 Araw
|$ -8.3563207620
|-48.75%
|60 Araw
|$ -4.3166147300
|-25.18%
|90 Araw
|$ -6.345138688648494
|-27.01%
Tuklasin ang pinakabagong pagsusuri ng presyo ng Bitcoin Gold: 24h Mababa & Mataas, ATH at araw-araw na mga pagbabago:
+0.70%
-2.13%
-24.80%
Sumisid sa mga istatistika ng merkado: market cap, 24h volume, at supply:
Bitcoin Gold hopes to change the paradigm around mining on the Bitcoin blockchain. According to the founders, the Bitcoin blockchain has become too centralized. Large companies with huge banks of mining computers now mine the vast majority of Bitcoin. For the founders of Bitcoin Gold, having large companies control the Bitcoin network defeats the purpose of a decentralized ledger and peer-to-peer currencies. In response, they’ve initialized the Bitcoin Gold project. It’s an alternate fork of the Bitcoin blockchain that implements changes that make mining more equitable. The goal of Bitcoin Gold is to create a network where anyone can become a miner with only basic hardware. As a result, Bitcoin Gold mining would be spread among many miners, instead of a few large companies.There have several features such as decentralization. Bitcoin Gold decentralizes mining by adopting a PoW algorithm, Equihash-BTG, which cannot be run on the specialty equipment used for Bitcoin mining (ASIC miners.) This gives ordinary users a fair opportunity to mine with common GPUs. Besides, there have fair distribution. Hard forking Bitcoin’s blockchain fairly and efficiently distributes 16.5 million BTG immediately to people all over the world who have interest in cryptos. Other methods, such as creating coins with a new genesis block, concentrate ownership within a small group. There also have a replay protection. To ensure the safety of the Bitcoin ecosystem, Bitcoin Gold has implemented full replay protection and unique wallet addresses, essential features that protect users and their coins from several kinds of accidents and malicious threats. Most new mineable cryptocurrencies involve ASIC-resistant hashing algorithms, and it’s becoming something of an industry standard to promote decentralization. In that respect, Bitcoin Gold holds a lot to be excited about. At its core, it’s about transitioning the Bitcoin network to more decentralized mining. However, as we saw above, there’s not much evidence that the current Bitcoin mining system is broken. There have been some small complaints, and it’s not ideal that the network is so centralized. Nevertheless, miners on Bitcoin have a lot to lose if they wield their power too aggressively. There are also new entrants to the Bitcoin mining community that are decentralizing control from a few key ASIC farms. The general consensus from Bitcoin experts is there’s not enough new in Bitcoin Gold to warrant an independent investment. While it certainly doesn’t hurt to hold onto your free BTG that you receive as a result of the fork (if you owned Bitcoin before Oct 24), wait until the dust settles before deciding whether to buy more."
Ang MEXC ay ang nangungunang cryptocurrency exchange na pinagkakatiwalaan ng mahigit 10 milyong user sa buong mundo. Kilala ito bilang palitan na may pinakamalawak na seleksyon ng token, pinakamabilis na paglilista ng token, at pinakamababang bayarin sa pangangalakal sa merkado. Sumali sa MEXC ngayon para maranasan ang top-tier liquidity at ang pinaka-competitive na bayarin sa merkado!
Ang mga presyo ng Cryptocurrency ay napapailalim sa mataas na panganib sa merkado at pagbabago ng presyo. Dapat kang mamuhunan sa mga proyekto at produkto na pamilyar sa iyo at kung saan mo naiintindihan ang mga panganib na kasangkot. Dapat mong maingat na isaalang-alang ang iyong karanasan sa pamumuhunan, sitwasyon pinansyal, mga layunin sa pamumuhunan at tolerance sa panganib at kumunsulta sa isang independiyenteng financial adviser bago gumawa ng anumang pamumuhunan. Ang materyal na ito ay hindi dapat ituring bilang payo sa pinansyal. Ang nakaraang performance ay hindi isang maaasahang tagapagpahiwatig ng performance sa hinaharap. Ang halaga ng iyong pamumuhunan ay maaaring bumaba pati na rin tumaas, at maaaring hindi mo mabawi ang halaga na iyong namuhunan. Ikaw ang tanging responsable para sa iyong mga desisyon sa pamumuhunan. Ang MEXC ay hindi mananagot para sa anumang pagkalugi na maaari mong matamo. Para sa higit pang impormasyon, mangyaring mag-refer sa aming Mga Tuntunin sa Paggamit at Babala sa Panganib. Pakitandaan din na ang data na nauugnay sa nabanggit na cryptocurrency na ipinakita dito (gaya ng kasalukuyang live na presyo) ay batay sa mga third party sources. Ang mga ito ay iniharap sa iyo sa isang “as is” na batayan at para sa impormasyon lamang, nang walang representasyon o warranty ng anumang uri. Ang mga link na ibinigay sa mga third-party na site ay wala rin sa ilalim ng kontrol ng MEXC. Ang MEXC ay walang pananagutan para sa pagiging reliable at accuracy ng naturang mga third-party na site at ang kanilang mga nilalaman.
|1 BTG ipinagpalit sa AUD
A$27.2526
|1 BTG ipinagpalit sa GBP
￡13.5406
|1 BTG ipinagpalit sa EUR
€16.283
|1 BTG ipinagpalit sa USD
$17.14
|1 BTG ipinagpalit sa MYR
RM77.13
|1 BTG ipinagpalit sa TRY
₺603.1566
|1 BTG ipinagpalit sa JPY
¥2,681.3816
|1 BTG ipinagpalit sa RUB
₽1,764.3916
|1 BTG ipinagpalit sa INR
₹1,455.8716
|1 BTG ipinagpalit sa IDR
Rp276,451.5742
|1 BTG ipinagpalit sa PHP
₱1,008.3462
|1 BTG ipinagpalit sa EGP
￡E.872.0832
|1 BTG ipinagpalit sa BRL
R$104.2112
|1 BTG ipinagpalit sa CAD
C$24.5102
|1 BTG ipinagpalit sa BDT
৳2,047.5444
|1 BTG ipinagpalit sa NGN
₦26,573.5132
|1 BTG ipinagpalit sa UAH
₴718.5088
|1 BTG ipinagpalit sa VES
Bs874.14
|1 BTG ipinagpalit sa PKR
Rs4,769.0336
|1 BTG ipinagpalit sa KZT
₸8,997.3002
|1 BTG ipinagpalit sa THB
฿586.188
|1 BTG ipinagpalit sa TWD
NT$559.2782
|1 BTG ipinagpalit sa CHF
Fr15.2546
|1 BTG ipinagpalit sa HKD
HK$133.1778
|1 BTG ipinagpalit sa MAD
.د.م172.4284