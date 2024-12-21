Bitcoin Diamond Presyo (BCD)
Ang live na presyo ng Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) ngayon ay 0.065507 USD. Mayroon itong kasalukuyang market cap ng $ 12.33M USD. Ang presyo ng BCD na ipinagpalit sa USD ay ina-update real-time.
Pangunahing pagganap ng merkado ng Bitcoin Diamond:
- 24-oras na dami ng kalakalan ay $ 40.56K USD
- Pagbabago ng presyo ng Bitcoin Diamond sa loob ng araw ay +1.57%
- Mayroon itong circulating supply na 188.16M USD
Kumuha ng real-time na mga update sa presyo ng BCD na ipinagpalit sa presyo ng USD sa MEXC. Manatiling may kalaman sa pinakabagong data at pagsusuri sa merkado. Ito ay mahalaga para sa paggawa ng matalinong mga desisyon sa pangangalakal sa mabilis na merkado ng cryptocurrency. Ang MEXC ay ang iyong go-to platform para sa tumpak na impormasyon sa presyo ng BCD.
Sa araw na ito, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Bitcoin Diamond na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ +0.00101074.
Sa nakalipas na 30 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Bitcoin Diamond na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ -0.0033350334.
Sa nakalipas na 60 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Bitcoin Diamond na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ +0.0018528916.
Sa nakalipas na 90 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Bitcoin Diamond na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ +0.00062792009483815.
|Panahon
|Palitan (USD)
|Palitan (%)
|Ngayong araw
|$ +0.00101074
|+1.57%
|30 Araw
|$ -0.0033350334
|-5.09%
|60 Araw
|$ +0.0018528916
|+2.83%
|90 Araw
|$ +0.00062792009483815
|+0.97%
Tuklasin ang pinakabagong pagsusuri ng presyo ng Bitcoin Diamond: 24h Mababa & Mataas, ATH at araw-araw na mga pagbabago:
+1.11%
+1.57%
-17.07%
Sumisid sa mga istatistika ng merkado: market cap, 24h volume, at supply:
Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a fork of Bitcoin that occurs at the predetermined height of block 495,866 and therewith a new chain will be generated as the BCD. Bitcoin Diamond miners will begin creating blocks with a new proof-of-work algorithm, and will consecutively develop and enhance the protection for account transfer and privacy based on original features of BTC. This will cause a bifurcation of the Bitcoin blockchain. The original Bitcoin blockchain will continue unaltered, but a new branch of the blockchain will split off from the original chain. It shares the same transaction history with Bitcoin until it starts branching and coming into a unique block from which it diverges. As a result of this process, a new cryptocurrency was created which we call “Bitcoin Diamond”. Bitcoin Diamond coin could win over a lot of Bitcoin users with its faster transaction times, lower fees and easier access to new users. Bitcoin is a hugely popular coin but it can be quite difficult to use! Many critics of Bitcoin argue that the coin won’t be a valid replacement for normal money until users can make small purchases; quickly and easily. A network offering these features will also appeal to small businesses dealing in low priced, high-volume goods like coffee or fast food. However, in my opinion the price of Bitcoin Diamond will have to be more stable before it attracts any big-brand clients like Starbucks or McDonalds. One of the main safety features of blockchain technology is encryption. Private personal information is hidden using computer code. Some critics of Bitcoin think that not enough user information is encrypted. For example, all transactions and their amounts can be seen by anyone using the Bitcoin network. This can make tracing the real identities of users fairly easy for governments and other organizations. The team behind Bitcoin Diamond wanted to encrypt more user information. However, they have recently decided not to add more privacy features to BCD. They feel that governments will soon start passing laws that stop cryptocurrencies from hiding user data. In a statement published on Medium, the team noted Japan and Russia as examples of this trend. Bitcoin Diamond is processing much larger blocks than Bitcoin in the same amount of time. Larger blocks mean more transactions and a quicker average transaction time. Bitcoin Diamond makes it easy to mine BCD with less powerful computers. GPU mining allows more users to get involved in supporting the network and this can only be a good thing. Bitcoin is the world’s top cryptocurrency but it’s still quite difficult to use. Diamond coin’s high transaction speeds and low price could make it perfect for buying and selling small and inexpensive products like coffee or bus tickets.
Ang mga presyo ng Cryptocurrency ay napapailalim sa mataas na panganib sa merkado at pagbabago ng presyo. Dapat kang mamuhunan sa mga proyekto at produkto na pamilyar sa iyo at kung saan mo naiintindihan ang mga panganib na kasangkot. Dapat mong maingat na isaalang-alang ang iyong karanasan sa pamumuhunan, sitwasyon pinansyal, mga layunin sa pamumuhunan at tolerance sa panganib at kumunsulta sa isang independiyenteng financial adviser bago gumawa ng anumang pamumuhunan. Ang materyal na ito ay hindi dapat ituring bilang payo sa pinansyal. Ang nakaraang performance ay hindi isang maaasahang tagapagpahiwatig ng performance sa hinaharap. Ang halaga ng iyong pamumuhunan ay maaaring bumaba pati na rin tumaas, at maaaring hindi mo mabawi ang halaga na iyong namuhunan. Ikaw ang tanging responsable para sa iyong mga desisyon sa pamumuhunan. Ang MEXC ay hindi mananagot para sa anumang pagkalugi na maaari mong matamo. Para sa higit pang impormasyon, mangyaring mag-refer sa aming Mga Tuntunin sa Paggamit at Babala sa Panganib. Pakitandaan din na ang data na nauugnay sa nabanggit na cryptocurrency na ipinakita dito (gaya ng kasalukuyang live na presyo) ay batay sa mga third party sources. Ang mga ito ay iniharap sa iyo sa isang “as is” na batayan at para sa impormasyon lamang, nang walang representasyon o warranty ng anumang uri. Ang mga link na ibinigay sa mga third-party na site ay wala rin sa ilalim ng kontrol ng MEXC. Ang MEXC ay walang pananagutan para sa pagiging reliable at accuracy ng naturang mga third-party na site at ang kanilang mga nilalaman.
|1 BCD ipinagpalit sa AUD
A$0.10415613
|1 BCD ipinagpalit sa GBP
￡0.05175053
|1 BCD ipinagpalit sa EUR
€0.06223165
|1 BCD ipinagpalit sa USD
$0.065507
|1 BCD ipinagpalit sa MYR
RM0.2947815
|1 BCD ipinagpalit sa TRY
₺2.30519133
|1 BCD ipinagpalit sa JPY
¥10.24791508
|1 BCD ipinagpalit sa RUB
₽6.74329058
|1 BCD ipinagpalit sa INR
₹5.56416458
|1 BCD ipinagpalit sa IDR
Rp1,056.56436821
|1 BCD ipinagpalit sa PHP
₱3.85377681
|1 BCD ipinagpalit sa EGP
￡E.3.33299616
|1 BCD ipinagpalit sa BRL
R$0.39828256
|1 BCD ipinagpalit sa CAD
C$0.09367501
|1 BCD ipinagpalit sa BDT
৳7.82546622
|1 BCD ipinagpalit sa NGN
₦101.56074266
|1 BCD ipinagpalit sa UAH
₴2.74605344
|1 BCD ipinagpalit sa VES
Bs3.340857
|1 BCD ipinagpalit sa PKR
Rs18.22666768
|1 BCD ipinagpalit sa KZT
₸34.38658951
|1 BCD ipinagpalit sa THB
฿2.2403394
|1 BCD ipinagpalit sa TWD
NT$2.13749341
|1 BCD ipinagpalit sa CHF
Fr0.05830123
|1 BCD ipinagpalit sa HKD
HK$0.50898939
|1 BCD ipinagpalit sa MAD
.د.م0.65900042