Ano ang BITARD (BITARD)

Bitard is a Solana-based meme coin created to highlight and address the presence of bad actors in the cryptocurrency space. We offer a safe haven for anyone who has been negatively affected by scams, including rug pulls and other deceptive practices. Our upcoming suite of safety bots positions us to fundamentally transform the Solana blockchain, promoting security and trust. Bitard stands out in a crowded market, targeting a broader audience than all Solana-based pet-themed coins combined. With our hilarious memes, catchy music, addictive games, and breathtaking comics, we're destined to win your heart. Bitard is dedicated to supporting every project, community, and individual who has suffered from fraudulent activities. Join us in leading this revolution.

Ang MEXC ay ang nangungunang cryptocurrency exchange na pinagkakatiwalaan ng mahigit 10 milyong user sa buong mundo. Kilala ito bilang palitan na may pinakamalawak na seleksyon ng token, pinakamabilis na paglilista ng token, at pinakamababang bayarin sa pangangalakal sa merkado. Sumali sa MEXC ngayon para maranasan ang top-tier liquidity at ang pinaka-competitive na bayarin sa merkado!