Beliefteam (BELIEFTEAM) Impormasyon

BeliefTeam is a platform designed to empower founders who launch tokens on @believeapp by giving them real tools to build and grow. It starts with AI-generated project ideas, then evolves into Founder Cards to share your vision, and now introduces Micro Sprints — an AI cofounder that breaks your idea into actionable tasks. Soon, anyone will be able to contribute and earn. It’s execution at Web3 speed.

Opisyal na Website: https://beliefteam.fun/ Puting papel: https://beliefteam.gitbook.io/beliefteam