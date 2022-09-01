BeFaster Holder Token (BFHT) Tokenomics
BeFaster Holder Token (BFHT) Impormasyon
BeFaster.fit is a decentralised fitness and lifestyle application that connects the sports world with the crypto world. The stated goal is to increase general crypto-positivity and to get the world's population moving and reward them for it.
The sports app is designed as a game and offers a single-player mode where users can increase their own performance and health. In addition, it also offers a multiplayer mode where competitions with other users are possible in dual and multiple variants. The multiplayer mode is possible both in the national currencies and in cryptocurrency. However, the use of a cryptocurrency in challenges or tournaments is more lucrative for the user. In a simple and playful way, BeFaster.fit motivates its users to engage with the crypto world and thus be prepared for the future.
BeFaster.fit has implemented two BEP-20 tokens. The PAID (Personal activity internal distribution) is the InApp token and the BFHT (BeFasterHoldertoken), which is considered as an investor token. According to the BeFaster.fit protocol, all BFHT holders can stake their BFHT and participate in the Staking Pool distribution. 50% of the companies revenue are transferred to the Staking Pool and distributed to the staked BFHT on a daily or monthly basis, depending on the source of revenue. Long term stakers receive additional Staking Rewards.
Following the BeFaster.fit Multi Currency Option, each holder can decide in which cryptocurrency they would like to receive their personal payout. The distribution can be made in BFHT or other major coins.
The name BeFaster.fit describes the principle of the Dapp. The algorhytms developed especially for the app, the anti-cheating and the self-learning mechanisms put the fairness and equality of sporting performance in the foreground.
The DApp is available to the public since 14. August 2022.
BeFaster Holder Token (BFHT) Tokenomics at Pagsusuri ng Presyo
Galugarin ang mga pangunahing tokenomics at datos ng presyo para sa BeFaster Holder Token (BFHT), kasama ang market cap, mga detalye ng supply, FDV, at kasaysayan ng presyo. Unawain ang kasalukuyang halaga at posisyon sa merkado ng token sa isang sulyap.
BeFaster Holder Token (BFHT) Tokenomics: Ipinaliwanag ang Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Mga Kaso ng Paggamit
Ang pag-unawa sa mga tokenomics ng BeFaster Holder Token (BFHT) ay mahalaga para sa pagsusuri ng pangmatagalang halaga, pagpapanatili, at potensyal nito.
Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Paano Sila Kinakalkula:
Kabuuang Supply:
Ang maximum na bilang ng mga BFHT token na nagawa na o kailanman ay gagawin.
Circulating Supply:
Ang bilang ng mga token na kasalukuyang magagamit sa merkado at sa mga pampublikong kamay.
Max na Supply:
Ang hard cap sa kung ilang BFHT token ang maaaring umiral sa kabuuan.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Kinakalkula bilang kasalukuyang presyo × max na supply, na nagbibigay ng projection ng kabuuang market cap kung ang lahat ng mga token ay nasa sirkulasyon.
Rate ng Inflation:
Sinasalamin kung gaano kabilis ang mga bagong token na ipinakilala, na nakakaapekto sa kakulangan at pangmatagalang paggalaw ng presyo.
Bakit Mahalaga ang Mga Sukat na Ito para sa mga Mangangalakal?
Mataas na circulating supply = mas mataas na liquidity.
Limitado max na supply + mababang inflation = potensyal para sa pangmatagalang pagtaas ng presyo.
Transparent na pamamahagi ng token = mas mahusay na tiwala sa proyekto at mas mababang panganib ng sentralisadong kontrol.
Mataas na FDV na may mababang kasalukuyang market cap = posibleng mga signal ng labis na pagpapahalaga.
Ngayong naiintindihan mo na ang tokenomics ni BFHT, galugarin ang live na presyo ng BFHT token!
Prediksyon sa Presyo ng BFHT
Gustong malaman kung saan maaaring patungo ang BFHT? Pinagsasama ng aming pahina ng prediksyon sa presyo ng BFHT ang sentimento sa merkado, mga makasaysayang trend, at mga teknikal na tagapagpahiwatig upang magbigay ng isang pasulong na pananaw.
Bakit Dapat Mong Piliin ang MEXC?
Ang MEXC ay isa sa mga nangungunang crypto exchange sa mundo, na pinagkakatiwalaan ng milyun-milyong user sa buong mundo. Baguhan ka man o pro, ang MEXC ang iyong pinakamadaling paraan sa crypto.
Disclaimer
Ang datos ng Tokenomics sa pahinang ito ay mula sa mga mapagkukunan ng third-party. Hindi ginagarantiya ng MEXC ang katumpakan nito. Mangyaring magsagawa ng masusing pananaliksik bago mamuhunan.