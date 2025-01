Ano ang Based Money Finance (BASED)

What is the project about? Based Money Finance is an algo stable pegged algorithmically to the price of 1 USDbC. What makes your project unique? Based Money Finance uses dynamic supply increase and contraction mechanics to stabilize the price of the BASED token History of your project. Genesis Pools Started on Base Mainnet on August 14th 2023. Based Share Farms and Boardroom product started on August 15th 2023 What’s next for your project? We are adding more mechanics to increase price stability around the peg target of 1 USDbC What can your token be used for? Based can be used to trade for a variety of tokens on Base Mainnet and can also be used for liquidity farming of Based Shares

Based Money Finance (BASED) Resource Opisyal na Website