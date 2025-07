BaaSid (BAAS) Impormasyon

BaaSid divides the texts and images of personal information, splits and distributes them on a public network based on a block chain. BaaSid is a 100% decentralized personal information network that enables all companies to securely and conveniently use all their personal authentication without operating a centralized DB server.

Opisyal na Website: https://www.baasid.com/