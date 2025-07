Axoria (AX) Impormasyon

Axoria is a Web3 MMORPG that combines classic old-school gameplay with blockchain integration. Players can battle AI-powered bosses that adapt over time, trade in-game assets and engage in PvP combat. The game features skill progression, resource gathering and a player-driven economy where $AX and NFTs enhance the experience. With strategic gameplay and evolving challenges, Axoria offers a modern take on a nostalgic adventure.

Opisyal na Website: https://axoria.online Puting papel: https://axoria.online/documents/Axoria-Whitepaper.pdf