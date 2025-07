Avaxtars (AVXT) Impormasyon

AVXT Token is a crypto-asset that was generated on Avalanche Blockchain Platform using ERC-20 Token standard. The AVXT token is a utility token generated by farming NFTs, used to accelerate NFT farming, trading Boxes, items and newly generated Gen2 NFTs.

Opisyal na Website: https://avaxtars.com/ Puting papel: https://whitepaper.avaxtars.com/