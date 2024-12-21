Aurox Presyo (URUS)
Ang live na presyo ng Aurox (URUS) ngayon ay 2.78 USD. Mayroon itong kasalukuyang market cap ng $ 1.35M USD. Ang presyo ng URUS na ipinagpalit sa USD ay ina-update real-time.
Pangunahing pagganap ng merkado ng Aurox:
- 24-oras na dami ng kalakalan ay $ 2.04K USD
- Pagbabago ng presyo ng Aurox sa loob ng araw ay +3.60%
- Mayroon itong circulating supply na 484.27K USD
Kumuha ng real-time na mga update sa presyo ng URUS na ipinagpalit sa presyo ng USD sa MEXC. Manatiling may kalaman sa pinakabagong data at pagsusuri sa merkado. Ito ay mahalaga para sa paggawa ng matalinong mga desisyon sa pangangalakal sa mabilis na merkado ng cryptocurrency. Ang MEXC ay ang iyong go-to platform para sa tumpak na impormasyon sa presyo ng URUS.
Sa araw na ito, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Aurox na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ +0.096832.
Sa nakalipas na 30 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Aurox na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ +0.4492507800.
Sa nakalipas na 60 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Aurox na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ +0.4810217320.
Sa nakalipas na 90 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Aurox na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ +0.1710818845225634.
|Panahon
|Palitan (USD)
|Palitan (%)
|Ngayong araw
|$ +0.096832
|+3.60%
|30 Araw
|$ +0.4492507800
|+16.16%
|60 Araw
|$ +0.4810217320
|+17.30%
|90 Araw
|$ +0.1710818845225634
|+6.56%
Tuklasin ang pinakabagong pagsusuri ng presyo ng Aurox: 24h Mababa & Mataas, ATH at araw-araw na mga pagbabago:
+1.01%
+3.60%
-9.88%
Sumisid sa mga istatistika ng merkado: market cap, 24h volume, at supply:
What is Urus? Urus is a De-Fi token powering Aurox, a unique crypto trading terminal used by thousands of traders worldwide. Aurox's goal is to massively simplify crypto trading and help all crypto traders make trading decisions with more confidence. To achieve this mission, Aurox team created proprietary alerts and indicators (including accurate buy and sell signals) and innovative lending and trading protocols. Urus token helps Aurox users in multiple ways: Tokens can be staked in order to access Aurox’s proprietary alerts and indicators, which help both new and experienced crypto traders in their trading decisions; Tokens will also power Autox lend and Aurox trade protocols, two easy-to-use lending and trading Aurox features. What is Aurox Lend/Trade? Aurox Lend is a DeFi protocol that allows a lender to earn one of the highest annual percentage yields on the market, while keeping their ability to withdraw at any time. Aurox trade allows you to borrow directly from Aurox lend and trade without having to transfer funds to an outside exchange. Also, Aurox Trade aggregates order books from multiple exchanges and places orders on the lowest price one. This allows Aurox Trade to deliver the deepest order book and highest liquidity. With virtually no marketing, influencer partnership or funding, URUS' price soared days after its launch, after the community tested the potential of Aurox. About the team: Aurox founders are experienced entrepreneurs who generated 7-figures in revenue in their previous online businesses. They saw the potential of crypto trading and self-funded Aurox to welcome everybody to profitable crypto trading. When building Aurox, they used no venture capital, no loans, and in the case of the Urus token, no pre-sales. With Aurox, the token holders will feel safe, knowing the token has not been manipulated. If anything, the token economic structure was designed to make sure that not even the team can dump the tokens on the general public. How can you buy Urus? You can get Urus from Uniswap, Pancake Swap, Bilaxy and Aurox. How much URUS is in circulation? There are 1 million tokens in circulation. What makes URUS different? URUS has some distinct advantages that will appeal to investors as soon as the word spreads out: It powers a unique and useful product that makes crypto trading easier and more accessible for more people; Helps new investors join the crypto ecosystem that’s still in its infancy, which means that more and more people will join Aurox and Urus as the crypto space matures; Founded and ran by solid team of entrepreneurs with impressive track-records in digital businesses; With only 1m tokens in circulation, URUS is bound to have less fluctuation that most coins; Has an active community of holders, retail investors and Aurox users. Thousands of users currently utilize the Aurox platform and its innovative features. With the help of its token, the team’s goal is to both simplify and improve the crypto trading world.
