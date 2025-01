Ano ang ARTL (ARTL)

Artlink Coin (ARTL coin) is a payment service token that can be utilized by combining blockchain and art. By combining artificial intelligence technology and blockchain technology, information transparency and authenticity can be checked. In addition, it is designed to create non-fungible tokens using NFT (Non-Fungible Token) blockchain technology and to guarantee users' ownership of digital assets. ARTL was developed to lead the development of the market by becoming a leader in a new art business that combines blockchain with the art industry. ARTL aims to achieve the perfect realization of decentralization and was issued to stand at the center of a digital currency and next-generation blockchain art platform. The official English name of Art Link Coin is ‘Art & Link Coin’, and ‘ARTL’ is used as the symbol name. ARTL coin is a coin that can be used on the self-developed Artique platform.

Ang MEXC ay ang nangungunang cryptocurrency exchange na pinagkakatiwalaan ng mahigit 10 milyong user sa buong mundo. Kilala ito bilang palitan na may pinakamalawak na seleksyon ng token, pinakamabilis na paglilista ng token, at pinakamababang bayarin sa pangangalakal sa merkado. Sumali sa MEXC ngayon para maranasan ang top-tier liquidity at ang pinaka-competitive na bayarin sa merkado!

ARTL (ARTL) Resource Opisyal na Website