Arkreen Token (AKRE) Impormasyon

Arkreen Network is a Web3-enabled data network for distributed renewable energy resources connection and monetization towards a carbon-neutral Earth. Arkreen Network aims to establish DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks) for ReFi (Regenerative Finance) infrastructure and global inclusive network for climate action.

Opisyal na Website: https://arkreen.com/ Puting papel: https://docs.arkreen.com/