Arcona (ARCONA) Impormasyon

The Arcona Ecosystem creates a Digital Land - a layer of Augmented Reality uniting the physical and virtual worlds into a single information environment perfectly linked to our real world. It is designed for everyday user interactive experience with augmented, virtual and mixed reality multimedia content in real world locations.

Opisyal na Website: https://www.arcona.space/ Puting papel: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1PxNj-QoCdh7clekeb6ROtzYOVjSeJb7b/view