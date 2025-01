Ano ang Aquari (AQUARI)

Aquari is a gamified gig-economy consumer app democratizing the value captured by impact labor traditionally monopolized by NGOs & Non-Profits. The current model for paying non-profit workers & contributors is unfairly distributed and insufficiently transparent. Aquari is inspired by giving real financial empowerment and leverage to ground-zero non-profit environmental workers through the use of utility, proof-of-physical-work NFTs. The Aquari community envisions a future in which the major environmental non-profits today evolve into publicly traded companies on-chain driven by market forces instead of philanthropy. A world where those who provide capital or human capital to deliver impact can finally capture the financial value they helped to create. A true merging of the existing non-profit sector with the rest of the market economy so that the proper incentives may finally align.

