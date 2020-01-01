ApeScreener (APES) Tokenomics
ApeScreener (APES) Impormasyon
ApeScreener is the Web3 Super App to Invest Smarter, Grow Faster and Profit Easier. Powered by ApeScreener Intelligence.
How do you find good coins? How do you analyze them? What to buy, when to buy, when to sell, and how much? Every investor faces these questions. ApeScreener is the app that turns those questions into clear, confident decisions.
Track Your Portfolio with Laser Precision Our portfolio tracker gives you full visibility over your assets: real-time PnL, risk exposure, buy/sell records, performance multiplier, etc.
Discover crypto gems in a single swipe. Explore thousands of crypto projects with our Discover module. Just swipe left or right to browse project profile cards. Each card gives you the key info you need to spark your interest or skip what doesn’t fit.
Do Your Own Research, Simplified DYOR just got way simpler with our Research module. We give you all the info you need about a project in one place:
- What is the project about and its key features.
- Full token breakdown: contract safety, buy/sell taxes, tokenomics and more.
- Holders Chart gives you the precise supply distribution between different holder’s categories.
- Monitor real-time X (Twitter) activity, influencer signals, and social sentiment on a project.
Risk Management You’ll Actually Use Automate your entries and exits using DCA (Dollar-Cost Averaging) in and out.
- Set derisking targets (2x, 3x, or custom) to secure profits while riding upside.
- Revoke contracts and monitor wallet safety.
- Rebalance your assets based on your Investor Profile.
- and more.
Made for All Crypto Users Whether you’re just getting started in crypto or already deep into the trenches, ApeScreener gives you everything you need to invest smarter, grow faster, and profit easier.
ApeScreener - Your Genius Edge.
ApeScreener (APES) Tokenomics at Pagsusuri ng Presyo
Galugarin ang mga pangunahing tokenomics at datos ng presyo para sa ApeScreener (APES), kasama ang market cap, mga detalye ng supply, FDV, at kasaysayan ng presyo. Unawain ang kasalukuyang halaga at posisyon sa merkado ng token sa isang sulyap.
ApeScreener (APES) Tokenomics: Ipinaliwanag ang Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Mga Kaso ng Paggamit
Ang pag-unawa sa mga tokenomics ng ApeScreener (APES) ay mahalaga para sa pagsusuri ng pangmatagalang halaga, pagpapanatili, at potensyal nito.
Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Paano Sila Kinakalkula:
Kabuuang Supply:
Ang maximum na bilang ng mga APES token na nagawa na o kailanman ay gagawin.
Circulating Supply:
Ang bilang ng mga token na kasalukuyang magagamit sa merkado at sa mga pampublikong kamay.
Max na Supply:
Ang hard cap sa kung ilang APES token ang maaaring umiral sa kabuuan.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Kinakalkula bilang kasalukuyang presyo × max na supply, na nagbibigay ng projection ng kabuuang market cap kung ang lahat ng mga token ay nasa sirkulasyon.
Rate ng Inflation:
Sinasalamin kung gaano kabilis ang mga bagong token na ipinakilala, na nakakaapekto sa kakulangan at pangmatagalang paggalaw ng presyo.
Bakit Mahalaga ang Mga Sukat na Ito para sa mga Mangangalakal?
Mataas na circulating supply = mas mataas na liquidity.
Limitado max na supply + mababang inflation = potensyal para sa pangmatagalang pagtaas ng presyo.
Transparent na pamamahagi ng token = mas mahusay na tiwala sa proyekto at mas mababang panganib ng sentralisadong kontrol.
Mataas na FDV na may mababang kasalukuyang market cap = posibleng mga signal ng labis na pagpapahalaga.
Ngayong naiintindihan mo na ang tokenomics ni APES, galugarin ang live na presyo ng APES token!
Disclaimer
Ang datos ng Tokenomics sa pahinang ito ay mula sa mga mapagkukunan ng third-party. Hindi ginagarantiya ng MEXC ang katumpakan nito. Mangyaring magsagawa ng masusing pananaliksik bago mamuhunan.