Apertum Presyo (APTM)
Ang live na presyo ng Apertum (APTM) ngayon ay 1.83 USD. Mayroon itong kasalukuyang market cap ng $ 4.90M USD. Ang presyo ng APTM na ipinagpalit sa USD ay ina-update real-time.
Pangunahing pagganap ng merkado ng Apertum:
- 24-oras na dami ng kalakalan ay -- USD
- Pagbabago ng presyo ng Apertum sa loob ng araw ay -3.11%
- Mayroon itong circulating supply na 2.68M USD
Kumuha ng real-time na mga update sa presyo ng APTM na ipinagpalit sa presyo ng USD sa MEXC. Manatiling may kalaman sa pinakabagong data at pagsusuri sa merkado. Ito ay mahalaga para sa paggawa ng matalinong mga desisyon sa pangangalakal sa mabilis na merkado ng cryptocurrency. Ang MEXC ay ang iyong go-to platform para sa tumpak na impormasyon sa presyo ng APTM.
Sa araw na ito, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Apertum na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ -0.058756702632657.
Sa nakalipas na 30 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Apertum na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ 0.
Sa nakalipas na 60 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Apertum na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ 0.
Sa nakalipas na 90 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Apertum na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ 0.
|Panahon
|Palitan (USD)
|Palitan (%)
|Ngayong araw
|$ -0.058756702632657
|-3.11%
|30 Araw
|$ 0
|--
|60 Araw
|$ 0
|--
|90 Araw
|$ 0
|--
Tuklasin ang pinakabagong pagsusuri ng presyo ng Apertum: 24h Mababa & Mataas, ATH at araw-araw na mga pagbabago:
-0.92%
-3.11%
-8.43%
Sumisid sa mga istatistika ng merkado: market cap, 24h volume, at supply:
Apertum is a next-generation Layer 1 blockchain built as a Subnet on Avalanche, designed to support scalable and efficient decentralized applications (dApps) with a strong focus on long-term sustainability. The network leverages the Avalanche consensus protocol, ensuring high throughput and low-latency transaction finality. Apertum also incorporates an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM)-compatible architecture, enabling seamless interoperability with Ethereum-based projects and the migration of decentralized applications (dApps) to its platform. The core of the Apertum ecosystem is driven by a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), allowing the community to actively participate in protocol governance. This DAO-driven approach ensures that key decisions regarding the platform’s development, upgrades, and ecosystem management are made collaboratively, prioritizing the needs of the users and developers within the network. Apertum’s deflationary model is a key feature that distinguishes it from many other blockchains. Transaction fees are partially burned, reducing the overall supply of APTM tokens over time. This deflationary mechanism helps to increase the scarcity of the token, contributing to its value retention and long-term sustainability. The network has a capped total supply of 2.1 billion APTM tokens, with 2 billion tokens mined through periodic halvings, ensuring predictable and controlled inflation. Since its launch on January 30, 2025, Apertum has seen significant adoption. By Q1 2025, the network surpassed 25,000 unique wallet addresses. The combined trading volume across centralized exchanges (CEX) and decentralized exchanges (DEX) exceeded $2 million per day, a clear indication of growing market interest and liquidity. Additionally, several memecoins launched on the Apertum blockchain have seen liquidity surpassing $200,000, demonstrating the platform’s potential for diverse use cases, including community-driven projects. The Apertum network also supports smart contract deployment, empowering developers to create and deploy decentralized applications (dApps) across a range of sectors, including finance, gaming, and social platforms. With a focus on scalability and security, Apertum aims to provide a reliable platform for the next generation of digital assets and decentralized finance (DeFi) applications. Looking ahead, Apertum is committed to expanding its ecosystem and improving the interoperability with other blockchain networks. Future upgrades will focus on enhancing transaction throughput, expanding support for cross-chain operations, and further developing the DAO governance model to empower the community. In summary, Apertum is a scalable, secure, and community-driven Layer 1 blockchain designed to foster innovation in decentralized applications while ensuring long-term sustainability through a deflationary token model.
|1 APTM ipinagpalit sa VND
₫46,923.03
|1 APTM ipinagpalit sa AUD
A$2.9097
|1 APTM ipinagpalit sa GBP
￡1.3908
|1 APTM ipinagpalit sa EUR
€1.6104
|1 APTM ipinagpalit sa USD
$1.83
|1 APTM ipinagpalit sa MYR
RM8.0886
|1 APTM ipinagpalit sa TRY
₺69.3936
|1 APTM ipinagpalit sa JPY
¥262.6233
|1 APTM ipinagpalit sa RUB
₽152.2194
|1 APTM ipinagpalit sa INR
₹157.3068
|1 APTM ipinagpalit sa IDR
Rp30,499.9878
|1 APTM ipinagpalit sa KRW
₩2,599.4235
|1 APTM ipinagpalit sa PHP
₱104.6394
|1 APTM ipinagpalit sa EGP
￡E.93.8424
|1 APTM ipinagpalit sa BRL
R$10.7238
|1 APTM ipinagpalit sa CAD
C$2.5254
|1 APTM ipinagpalit sa BDT
৳221.8875
|1 APTM ipinagpalit sa NGN
₦2,909.3706
|1 APTM ipinagpalit sa UAH
₴75.5973
|1 APTM ipinagpalit sa VES
Bs129.93
|1 APTM ipinagpalit sa PKR
Rs512.0157
|1 APTM ipinagpalit sa KZT
₸943.7676
|1 APTM ipinagpalit sa THB
฿61.2501
|1 APTM ipinagpalit sa TWD
NT$59.2371
|1 APTM ipinagpalit sa AED
د.إ6.7161
|1 APTM ipinagpalit sa CHF
Fr1.4823
|1 APTM ipinagpalit sa HKD
HK$14.1825
|1 APTM ipinagpalit sa MAD
.د.م16.9824
|1 APTM ipinagpalit sa MXN
$37.149