sUSDz is the staked representation of Anzen USDz. USDz holders must stake in order to earn yield backed by Real World Assets. This base reward yield is uncorrelated to crypto markets so the value of the rewards isn't affected during bear markets.

Opisyal na Website: https://anzen.finance/ Puting papel: https://docs.anzen.finance/